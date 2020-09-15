According to a recommendation from the Hastings Planning Commission, visitors to the Hastings Campground, which is popular with visiting workers, may be able to stay there longer than three months but must provide employment documentation.
Planning Commission members voted 5-2 at their regular meeting Tuesday to recommend approval of a conditional use permit for Hastings Campground, 302 E. 26th St. Commissioners Eric Arneson and Michelle Lewis dissented; Commissioners Gavin Raitt and Rakesh Srivastava were absent.
The permit provided by the Hastings Development Services Department is an update of the document originally approved by the Hastings City Council April 11, 1994. The update includes a series of conditions to replace one of the original conditions stating visitors may not stay longer than two weeks.
One of those conditions states seven spots could be used up to three months at a time. After three months, the visitor must leave the campground for 72 hours.
However, another condition states that if there is a city development and/or economic need proven with the employment documentation or a copy of a contract that would make it necessary for a stay longer than the three-month maximum, this could be approved by the city's director of development services or a designee for an additional three months at a time for as long as the project occurs.
Campground owner Richard Thompson told the commission when he and his wife, Celeste, purchased the campground 12 years ago they were not told there was a conditional use permit on the property.
Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said her department received complaints from the public about residents exceeding the current two-week limit and about a lack of barriers surrounding the property.
Thompson said he and his wife received notification of the permit in May.
“I have made every effort to comply with everything on it,” he said.
He was concerned about the stay limits. He routinely caters to workers in Hastings who choose to reside in Hastings while working on a job.
“For two and a half years I did not have a single space open because of all the Whelan Power Plant employees, and I still have one today,” he said.
Marie Law, who works for the Hastings Museum and resides in a camper at Hastings Campground, said she enjoys the flexibility and affordability of being able to live there and many of the proposed conditions would be onerous.
Thompson said typically those workers could be in Hastings for a couple of weeks or as long as six to eight months.
“For me to kick them out after a three-month stay, there’s no other place for them to go,” he said. “They would have to leave the city and couldn’t because of work.”
Moving a trailer could create a hazard in the winter due to inclement weather.
“Financially it’s starting to take a hit on me already,” he said. “I have had to refuse some people who wanted to come in for six, eight, nine months. I told them based on this situation I couldn’t take them without throwing them out after three months.”
In making their recommendation to the Hastings City Council, commissioners were torn between the difficulties Thompson is facing and upholding the existing conditions.
The item is scheduled to be heard at the City Council meeting Oct. 12.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Unanimously recommended approval of a plan modification for Redevelopment Area No. 14 for lot 2, Hastings Commons Subdivision No. 3 — the parking lot of the building that houses Dunham’s Sports and Tractor Supply. The intent is to construct a 6,200-square-foot retail center, including site acquisition and preparation, engineering, architecture and other tax increment financing eligible expenses. The applicant intends to use tax increment financing to aid with purchasing of the property, necessary site work, engineering, surveying and other consultant costs associated with and necessary for the redevelopment of the property. Total project costs estimated to be $1.226 million. The anticipated project valuation upon completion is anticipated to be $1.33 million. The CRA has approved TIF grant in amount of $326,000.
— Unanimously recommended approval of plan modification for Redevelopment Area No. 1 for 529 W. Second St. Bill and Hauli Sabatka with LUCKEE, LLC have purchased the property. The intent is to remodel and convert it into commercial and residential uses. The applicant intends to use tax increment financing to aid with interior demolition, structure rehabilitation costs, façade enhancements, architectural, engineering and planning costs for the historic building, which is consistent with the 2013 Downtown Revitalization Plan and the 2016 Hastings Housing Study priorities to add an additional 84 housing units downtown by 2021. Total project costs estimated to be $450,960. The anticipated project valuation upon completion is anticipated at $300,000, and the developer anticipates an incremental valuation increase of approximately $229,170.
— Unanimously recommended approval of an ordinance to rezone Westbrook Village 17th Addition from urban single-family residential and agriculture to urban single-family residential district.
— Unanimously recommended approval of the final plat for Westbrook Village 17th Subdivision, a replat of a tract of land being all that of Lot 3, Westbrook 16th Addition to the city of Hastings.
