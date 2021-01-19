Members of the Hastings Planning Commission have recommended making a slight change to the west side of the city’s two-mile jurisdiction.
The commissioners voted 6-0 during their meeting Tuesday to release property within extra-territorial jurisdiction and amend the official two-mile jurisdiction. Commissioners Gavin Raitt, Rakesh Srivastava and Eric Arneson were absent.
Releasing property within this area will allow property owners Timothy and Jeanne Cook to pursue a subdivision with the county. Currently, the Cooks’ property near Alda Avenue and West 26th Street straddles the two-mile jurisdiction line, making about a quarter of the land within the extra-territorial jurisdiction while the other three-quarters remain outside the ETJ.
The Cooks want to establish a subdivision to incorporate an accessory structure and additional land to the south into their property from the adjacent landowners, Vernon and Phillis Cook.
Also during the meeting, Commissioner Mac Rundle announced Tuesday’s meeting was his last on the board because he is moving to Doniphan. He still will work in Hastings.
Chairman Marshall Gaines thanked Rundle for his service and wished him well.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously recommended changing the zoning of property on Showboat Boulevard just north of East Idlewilde Road from agricultural and urban single-family residential district to single-family large lot residential district.
- Unanimously recommended rezoning two lots of Buhr Addition on Second Avenue south of East 26th Street from agricultural and urban single-family residential district to single-family large lot residential district.
- Unanimously recommended approval of the Buhr Addition final plat and bringing it into the corporate limits of the city.
- Unanimously recommended the preliminary and final plat for Kurt Perry Subdivision on Showboat Boulevard just north of East Idlewilde Road.
