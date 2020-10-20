Several Hastings street projects have been completed this year, and several more still are under construction.
Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings, presented the one- and six-year street improvement plan to the Hastings Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The commissioners voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the plan by the Hastings City Council. Commissioners Mac Rundle, Gavin Raitt, Marshall Gaines and Lou Kully were absent. Alternate Willis Hunt was present.
Vrooman said the 42nd Street paving project is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year. The intersection of 42nd Street and Baltimore Avenue is anticipated to reopen the third week in November.
North Park Commons Phase 3 for the Trail Ridge Subdivision is anticipated to be completed Nov. 1. Water and sewer are completed, and Laux Avenue is paved.
All of the planned arterial resurfacing projects were completed.
Residential resurfacing projects still are being finished.
Projects under way include new concrete and new sidewalk at Seventh Street and California Avenue, as part of Seventh Street from Eastside Boulevard to Fourth Avenue.
Also under way is an asphalt overlay project on Highland Road from 12th Street to the county line.
Asphalt resurfacing expenditures so far this year have totaled nearly $4.2 million.
Upcoming projects include quiet crossings. Factors in the quiet crossings include navigating the code of federal regulations, budget and community need.
The community voted that a portion of sales tax receipts allotted for streets would be spent on quiet crossings.
Quiet zone funding does mean a sacrifice in street improvements; $600,000 equates to about one mile of street improvement.
Other upcoming projects include two highway project collaborations with the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Those are the two-year West Highway 6 project, which extends from Elm to Baltimore avenues and still is supposed to go to bid this fall. The city’s cost share is about $2 million.
The Hastings Southeast project is anticipated to cost $35 million and includes Elm Avenue between J and South streets west to Showboat Boulevard, for which the city’s cost share is projected to be about $8 million.
Nebraska Department of Transportation representatives will be in Hastings for the District 4 program hearing and state Highway Commission meeting 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave.
Future Nebraska Department of Transportation highway improvement projects will be discussed at the meeting. Public attendance and participation are encouraged.
Upcoming residential paving projects include West 14th Street from Hastings Avenue to Eastside Boulevard; 18th Street from Baltimore to Burlington avenues; Ringland Road from Elm Street to California Avenue; Hastings Avenue from the BNSF Railway to South Street; Webster Avenue from Ninth to 12th streets, and Saunders Avenue from 14th to 18th streets.
Funding challenges and considerations include quiet crossing spending, one-way to two-way street conversions; and storm sewer and drainage operation and maintenance.
“Like everything else, our infrastructure continues to age,” Vrooman said.
Hastings applied for a $400,000 Community Development Block Grant to help with sidewalk repairs and improved Americans with Disabilities Act mobility considerations.
“Hopefully we hear about that in the November to December timeframe,” he said.
Vrooman said next year the one- and six-year review will occur in conjunction with the budget process and will go before the Planning Commission and City Council during the summer.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously recommended approval of a request from Southern Bell Heartland and Scott and Tracy Bell for a conditional use permit for a creative sign for the Acme Building, 109 N. Burlington Ave.
The sign would be made of raw steel and would be a circle and include the text “Brique 1887.” That circle would be about 5 feet in diameter and project 6 feet, 8 inches from the building. It would be 19 feet above ground.
Commissioners also unanimously recommended approval of bringing a tract of land into the city as part of the Westbrook Village 17th Addition final plan and unanimously recommended approval of the C&R Subdivision on Lakeridge Drive.
