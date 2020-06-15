The Hastings Planning Commission is recommending declaring an area in southwest Hastings as blighted to help spur development.
The commission Monday unanimously recommended approval for adoption of a blight and substandard determination study for Redevelopment Area No. 16 and declaring the area as blighted and substandard.
Redevelopment Area No. 16 includes 154.6 acres shaped like a squat J in southwest Hastings. Borders of the area include B, D and E streets to the north, F Street to the south, Baltimore Avenue to the west and Lexington Avenue to the east.
“The future land use predominantly will be urban residential,” said Lisa Parnell-Rowe, city development services director.
The area includes Brickyard Park and a former school at 509 S. Bellevue Ave. most recently used as the Golden Friendship Center.
Randy Chick, director of the Community Redevelopment Authority, said the former Golden Friendship Center has a new owner. In speaking with Hastings City Council members from Ward 1, he said there was a concern that the building would sit and not receive any attention.
“In a discussion with council people, they thought this would be a good move to assist with projects in that area,” he said. “Without this declaration, we are not able to assist potential projects in that area.”
Chick said all areas around the area already have been declared blighted and substandard.
When asked about potential housing as part of the designation, Chick said officials are waiting for the final results of a housing development survey, but he believes there are some sections of ground that could be used for some type of residential development.
The commission also discussed moving the group’s meetings to a different day so it would add time for cleaning between meetings.
City Attorney Clint Schukei said that procedures allow for the commission to meet on the third Monday of each month, but that could be amended through a measure from the commission.
After some discussion, Chairman Marshall Gaines asked city staff to compare the second Tuesday and third Tuesday of each month to see how many conflicts could result from holidays. The commission will review those dates and consider action at its next meeting.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously recommended approval of Ordinance No. 4635 and the amendment to the official zoning district map to rezone Hultine Subdivision, on 12th Street near Adams Central Avenue, from A, Agricultural to R-1A, single-family large lot residential district.
- Unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary/final plat for the Hultine Subdivision, on 12th Street near Adams Central Avenue, a replat of Block 2, Copple 1st Addition into two separate lots.
- Unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary/final plat for Harlan Subdivision, a plat of Lot 1 Tonkinson’s Subdivision at the 1100 block of West J Street. According to the application, the purpose of the subdivision is to combine tax lot 46 at 1140 W. J St. and lot 1, Tonkinson Subdivision at 1136 W. J St.
