Members of the Hastings Planning Commission recommended approval for the preliminary plat of the Theatre District Subdivision, but not without first voicing concerns about the condition of the site — concerns shared by the developer.
Perry Reid Properties-Management LLC and Cheema Investments LLC, a Scottsbluff-based group that purchased the property about a year ago, announced on Oct. 30, 2020, they had teamed to form Theatre District LLC, the entity that will tackle redevelopment of the currently derelict and almost entirely idle property at 12th Street and Marian Road.
Demolition began in December.
Commission member LaDaun Schoenhals said she was concerned about cleanup. Residences near the mall property are getting trash blown onto their properties.
Tom Huston of Lincoln, representing Perry Reid, said through a teleconference appearance he is concerned about that, also.
“To be honest, our prior contractor did not get the demolition to the finish line,” he said.
He said a crew would be on site Wednesday to pick up windblown trash.
A crew was picking up remaining concrete debris on Tuesday that wasn’t disposed of as stated in the developer’s original contract.
“We’re going to get that completed,” Huston said. “We cannot move forward until we get that done, but I share the commission members’ concern. It’s a concern of mine, and we’re doing what we can to get it addressed as quickly as possible.”
Commission members voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the preliminary plat to the Hastings City Council. Members Gavin Raitt and Rakesh Srivastava were absent.
The commission members expressed support for the project and for Perry Reid.
“I have no objection at all to the preliminary plat,” said Willis Hunt, commission member alternate. “I’m pleased we moved along with it. They’ve done a lot of technical work. There’s a complete drainage study in here with more data than we have for the entire city of Hastings. I’m very pleased with what they have done and worked really hard on the technical part, but on their actual work there are a lot of people in Hastings that are upset.”
Among complaints has been a lack of fencing around the site, which contributed to trash blowing around the area.
“The folks in this community are talking,” Commissioner Greg Sinner said. “They see what’s going on. I hope what Mr. Huston said on the video conference is true and that they are mobilizing and that citizens are going to be able to see some real action taken very soon.”
City Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said recent snowstorms had a negative effect on the fence.
“Keep in mind there was a fence up,” she said. “It wasn’t the exact fence we thought there would be, but between the time they left the site and the snow that fence just fell down. That’s part of the reason we have a lot of the trash.
“It is an important issue, don’t get me wrong. But this is for the preliminary plat.”
