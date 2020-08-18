The Hastings Planning Commission voted 6-0-1 at its regular meeting Tuesday to recommend approval of a resolution for adoption of Blight and Substandard Determination for Redevelopment Area No. 15.
The redevelopment area includes 82.61 acres on ground that was once part of the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot.
Commissioner Lou Kully abstained due to a conflict of interest.
Commissioners Eric Arneson, Rakesh Srivastava and Gavin Raitt were absent. Alternate Willis Hunt was present.
The item will be heard by the City Council on Sept. 14.
Commission members also unanimously recommended approval of a conditional use permit for allowance of additional hoofed animals to be located at Lot 1, Hultine Subdivision, 4810 W. 12th St.
There are two conditions: Compliance with any other applicable city, county, state or federal regulations that apply; and filing the resolution with the registrar of deeds. The recording costs are to be covered by the applicant.
Commissioners also voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the preliminary/final plat for Twin T Investments Subdivision, east of Franklin Avenue and north of J Street. Building plans are in review at this time for a proposed 120-foot monopole structure.
