Hastings residents helped begin to set goals this week that will help shape transportation plans within the city for years to come.
Two planners and an engineer from Denver engineering firm Kimley-Horn led a series of community discussions Wednesday and Thursday at the Hastings City Auditorium to determine common themes and priorities among Hastings residents as part of the Hastings Transportation and Parking Master Plan.
“What do we want it to look like? What do we want to be able to do or how do we want to be able to move around in 20 years?” planner Kyle McLaughlin asked a group of residents from the city’s Second Ward. “It’s really about that long-term vision. It will be very much community focused.”
He said the intent is for the Hastings Transportation and Parking Master Plan to supplement, and be the transportation component, of the city’s comprehensive plan, Imagine Hastings.
What the Kimley-Horn representatives heard Wednesday and Thursday, as well as in responses in an upcoming survey, will be driving factors for the plan.
The intent of the study is to be as comprehensive as possible, including other projects such as the city’s recently completed barriers to mobility study, public transit with a proposed bus route connecting the Tri-Cities, plans to further develop the city’s Pioneer Spirit Trail and the future of the 16th Street viaduct.
McLaughlin, as well as fellow planner Steven Chester and engineer Curtis Rowe, went on an extensive tour of Hastings, and also met with members of the project advisory committee on Wednesday.
The project advisory committee includes elected officials; city planning, parks and recreation, and engineering department employees; as well as representatives from the business improvement district, local schools and colleges, and biking and running advocates.
The Kimley-Horn representatives then led a public open house that night to talk about the transportation and parking study.
Thursday saw four meetings specific to the city’s four wards, with residents, business owners and other stakeholders for each area of the city.
At each of the meetings, Kimley-Horn representatives asked participants to share what they value about transportation and parking in Hastings, what is working well and what needs to be improved.
Meetings Thursday began with the First Ward, which includes south Hastings.
Jeff Kully, whose family owns Kully Pipe and Steel, in south Hastings, participated in that meeting.
“I think the process is a good process,” he said. “It’s bringing members from each ward in and getting a perspective of what works, what doesn’t work. It’s the first step. I’m looking forward to seeing what the next step of getting more public input looks like.”
He spoke during the meeting about the importance of routes connecting south Hastings to the rest of the community, as well as having adequate infrastructure within Hastings in areas of industry.
“My particular business, we run larger trucks,” he said. “I have freight coming and going. Just accessibility of being able to get tractor-trailers turn corners; I see another commercial business where outgoing freight, the trucks get kind of backed up on a major thoroughfare, narrow streets. We’ve just got to be cognizant of that.”
Ensuring there are multiple routes in and out of south Hastings was also a priority for south Hastings council representatives Ginny Skutnik and Jeniffer Beahm.
The need for safer pedestrian and bike traffic was another theme within the Ward 1 meeting.
Skutnik and Beahm have been pleased to see many of the planned Pioneer Spirit Trail extensions will run through south Hastings, connecting the Hastings Middle School and Brickyard Park, as well as southeast Hastings connecting to the current southeast trailhead, in downtown.
“When you’re talking about transportation in the community, it’s not just car traffic,” Beahm said. “A lot of it is how people can get around with the resources they have and we know we have a lot of families in Ward 1 that the parents are working and students need to get to school. That’s a walking or a biking route. If we don’t have safe or adequate infrastructure for them that’s inhibiting transportation.”
Other common themes across the city included improving sidewalks in poor condition, railroad quiet crossings and improving greater traffic flow — especially along heavily used routes such as Burlington Avenue and West 12th Street.
Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said there was some feedback about the 16th Street viaduct, but it wasn’t a dominant discussion topic during the meetings.
“Overall out of all the meetings it’s not something people were largely focused on. I do think there was a lot of talk about ‘we need another way in, north to south.’ “
The Kimley-Horn representatives now will analyze the feedback they received this week before then creating an additional survey, which will be available on the city’s website as well as on paper in the city’s development services office and other locations.
Parnell-Rowe said she expects there will be a page on the city’s website with information about — and updating progress of — the Hastings Transportation and Parking Master Plan.
Kimley-Horn expects to have a plan ready to present to the public by the end of 2020.
