A 36-year-old Hastings man accused of sexual assaulting a 3-year-old girl accepted a plea deal Wednesday in Adams County District Court.
Matthew Johnson of 1327 N. Kansas Ave. pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault and intentional child abuse, which are each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony punishable by 15 years to life in prison.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and set sentencing for May 10 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Johnson was babysitting a 3-year-old girl who was later found to have signs of sexual assault on Sept. 22, 2018. DNA evidence was collected and sent to the state crime laboratory.
On May 11, 2020, law enforcement reportedly interviewed Johnson. The affidavit said Johnson wrote an apology letter stating “he was sorry it happened and had too many beers and would never do anything to hurt her.”
