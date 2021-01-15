Eagle Scout

Blaine Pleak of Juniata recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Pleak, the son of Doug and Denice Pleak, is a member of Scout Troop No. 207 and has earned 23 merit badges.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.

For his Eagle Scout project, Pleak constructed a walking/hiking trail at the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you