Eagle Scout
Blaine Pleak of Juniata recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Pleak, the son of Doug and Denice Pleak, is a member of Scout Troop No. 207 and has earned 23 merit badges.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Pleak constructed a walking/hiking trail at the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning.
