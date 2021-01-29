Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, the Hastings Police Department was able to recruit to full staff in 2020 and even added a canine unit and armored vehicle.
Chief Adam Story said that for the first time in several years the department now is fully staffed with 39 sworn officers, the total number approved for hire by city leaders.
With those positions filled, they were able to promote officers to fill open detective positions.
The department purchased a dog in 2020, bringing back a resource that hasn’t been available within the department for years. Once trained, the canine unit will be able to sniff out drugs, help track down suspects and more. Training is scheduled to begin in March for the 14- to 16-week training course.
The department also hired a community service officer in 2020, the first one needed in 15 years after one of the current CSOs retired.
Another addition to HPD last year was an armored vehicle.
Story said the department received an armored vehicle with 86 miles on the odometer through a federal grant. The vehicle is for use by the tactical response team and can be used to protect officers from firearms during operations such as rescues.
Kully Pipe and Steel Supply and Hastings Industrial Irrigation helped create an attachment to allow the vehicle to breach walls as well as protect officers. Before the Imperial Mall was demolished, officers practiced with the vehicle at the structure.
“It can go through a double concrete wall,” Story said. “It can move a vehicle also.”
The department had a website update as well as a new computer-assisted dispatching and records management system. The software will work together with each section of the police department as well as with other agencies in the city, such as Hastings Fire and Rescue.
“We’ve had a lot of technological updates,” he said.
Though the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, didn’t stop the department from filing its roster, Story said the pandemic presented a wide variety of other struggles.
Officers had to change their interactions with the public. At the station, the doors had to be closed for a time. In the community, officers found themselves needing to wear personal protective equipment.
While many companies were able to conduct business virtually, most calls for police service still required an officer to be present.
HPD also couldn’t participate in the annual community events officers enjoy as a way to interact with people outside of service calls.
“It changed our norm of being interactive with the community,” Story said. “We did our best to remain positive. We did a lot of birthday drive-bys and different things we could change up to be safe.”
Along with the pandemic, Story said, officers struggled with the news of national protests that seemed to be against their very profession with the Black Lives Matter movement.
But while tensions rose across much of the nation, the Hastings Police Department maintained good relations with local citizens. There were local protests, but those were peaceful affairs without violence or property damage. HPD officers were present for at least one of the events.
Story said the department wanted to participate in the protest to show support for the citizens of Hastings.
“In light of what’s going on nationally, it feels pretty good,” he said. “The community does support us.”
