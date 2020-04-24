Adalynn Gunter of Hastings had a nice surprise for her seventh birthday on Friday.
Instead of friends visiting for her birthday, she received a special visit from police.
Her parents, Alex and Ashley Gunter, appreciated the officers taking time out of their day to drive by the house, activate lights and sirens, and offer Adalynn a bag of goodies.
“It makes her feel special,” Alex said. “She was bummed she couldn’t have her friends over.”
Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, Adalynn wasn’t able to have a birthday party with friends as in years past.
Family and friends gathered in the yard to hold up signs encouraging passers-by to honk and wave their birthday wishes. Some of her friends drove by and dropped off gifts for the girl, as well.
Ashley said it helped celebrate Adalynn’s birthday, even though they couldn’t host a party.
“It’s nice to show the community can still stay strong and support each other,” she said.
Hastings Police Capt. Mike Doremus said officers enjoy interacting with the children and have made stops at a few other birthdays through the week.
“We typically do a lot of community interaction,” he said. “We’ve been unable to do that type of thing with COVID-19. This is about the only way we can have some limited contact with kids.”
