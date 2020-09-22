Hastings police are investigating numerous political signs and flags being taken from residences throughout the city.
“It’s really increased over the last week to week-and-a-half,” Police Capt. Mike Doremus said.
The signs and flags being taken are promoting both Republican and Democratic candidates and causes.
Not only are signs and flags being taken, but in some cases there has been damage caused to flagpoles or other personal property during the commission of these crimes.
Doremus reminded residents that taking a sign is considered theft, no matter the value, and breaking a flagpole is criminal mischief. It could also be trespassing for a person to go onto another’s property without permission.
“They might have gotten these signs for free, but people can still be cited or arrested for doing this,” he said.
City ordinance in Hastings allows temporary signs, such as political signs, to be displayed 30 days at a time, up to four times a year. Two signs are allowed per residential lot and can’t exceed 4 feet in height or width.
Signs can’t be placed in public right-of-way or on publicly owned property, including parks, terraces, medians and power poles. Signs must be placed at least 5 feet from a right-of-way line and 3 feet from a neighbor.
