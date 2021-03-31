The Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning is burning to make the best use of 65 acres it now manages as it begins its third year of a 10-year land management agreement with the state of Nebraska.
A second prescribed burn and clearing of cedars and other invasive species in the pasture are but a few of the more recent steps planned in coming weeks on the adjacent acreage, which sits to the east and west of the 8.3 acres the center operates from in restored barns and buildings.
For Amy Sandeen, executive director of Prairie Loft, the opportunities seem endless as she contemplates how the center will use the acreage for the growth and expansion of its program, which includes workshops, community events, field trips and summer programs.
“The possibilities are exciting,” Sandeen said. “Land management is an ongoing project. There’s plenty to do.”
Like the current Prairie Loft location, the 65 additional acres the private nonprofit organization now manages once were part of the Hastings Regional Center’s working farm, which operated from the 1880s through the 1960s. Its use as farmland put food on the tables of patients residing at the state hospital just west of Hastings, which was known commonly as Ingleside.
Since closing the farm, the state has managed the acres through the Department of Administrative Services’ Vacant Building and Excess Land Committee.
Per its agreement reached in July 2019, Prairie Loft has committed to spend at least $2,500 and 250 hours of labor each year on improvement projects that have included tree and prairie restoration, habitat improvement, tree remediation, and eradication of invasive plants. To date, the center has well exceeded these minimum requirements.
Projects under way include scattering seeds collected on the acreage to promote native wildflower growth and adding a water control structure to regulate the creek and oxbow on the property.
The emergence of new species following a 2020 controlled burn is “satisfying and rewarding,” Sandeen said. Eliminating grazing practices in places where the land was last leased has further enhanced species growth, she said.
“By not grazing this year or last year in order to do some of this work, we can clean out some trees and get some volunteers with equipment in there,” she said. “Our hope is to have our own animals down the road and use livestock for education and production and demonstrate practices that sustain the land.”
The center’s ongoing mission continues to forge partnerships with agencies that share its vision of growth to enable it to raise enough funds to purchase the state property outright.
It’s a necessary step, Sandeen explains — one that will ensure the future of Prairie Loft for future generations to enjoy. Without such an agreement in place, investing in property that may not figure into the center’s long-term plans becomes an exercise in futility, she said.
“In an ideal world, we would partner with state legislators to work on gifting the land to Prairie Loft as an entity for the public good,” Sandeen said. “That would be ideal. Other than that, it’s complicated.
“Right now the land is not included in leases during this 10-year period. In terms of value of land, we did put a bid in on it 10 years ago, along with four other bidders, and all of those bids were declined.”
Developing land it doesn’t own ultimately could prove counterproductive to Prairie Loft’s plans of expansion, Sandeen said. Continuing to improve the property through the agreement theoretically could increase its resale value, affecting what it may cost Prairie Loft to obtain it down the road.
“Essentially, we do not want to make major changes before we know that we can be confident that this land will be under Prairie Loft’s ownership before the management agreement is done,” Sandeen said. “We want to make sure we’re finding the right approach. There are so many questions we can’t answer now. It will depend on partnerships and coordination with the state offices.”
In spite of the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, Prairie Loft has remained viable through several creative programming changes. Through offering outdoor activity options, it has safely circumvented state shutdown mandates, offering self-guided experiences for households during interruptions to its regularly scheduled programs. About 200 families participated in exploration programming activities between April and June 2020 alone, Sandeen said.
“We expanded our on-site programming for individual households and will keep providing that as we make improvements to those areas,” she said. “COVID forced us to find creative ways to teach, learn and connect.
“We were able to modify our summer camp approach and offer some camps because we are lucky to have outdoor-based activities. We needed to adapt, but were still able to serve families that were looking for that kind of experience.”
As the center continues to pursue the ways and means to make the state-owned 65 acres its own, plans remain under way to grow and develop the land with an eye to the future, Sandeen said.
“I’ve been consulting with a number of partner entities, including the forest service, fish and game, NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service), wildlife — among others — to get recommendations for the best way to approach land improvement,” she said. “Every day is a learning experience and we make the best of it.
“One of the hats that I’m privileged to wear is overseeing site management of our buildings and acres. I learn a great deal from people who know more than I do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.