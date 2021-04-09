Preschool in Hastings has evolved over the years and continues to change, with all eight of the Hastings Public Schools classes scheduled to move to the former Morton Elementary building in time for the 2022-23 school year.
HPS Director of Special Education Kandace Garwood, HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider and Deb Ross, executive director for Head Start in Hastings, spoke about preschool during a Hastings League of Women Voters Zoom meeting on Friday.
“We’re very excited to tell you more about our program, because it is something we’re super proud of here in Hastings,” Garwood said. “I can’t tell you enough about how great our preschool program is. All of the individuals who work for Hastings Public Schools preschool are so positive and welcoming. They just do great and amazing things every single day.”
Head Start was established in Hastings in 1966, a year after the program started nationwide.
The program is located in the former K-Mart building at 123 N. Marian Ave.
Ross has worked at Head Start in Hastings since 1989. Back then, the program was only in Hastings with 40 children.
Now, the program serves six counties and about 500 children.
Students have to be age- and income-eligible to qualify for Head Start. That means the family is at 100% of poverty or less, which is $24,000 or less for a family of four.
Participation is free.
Head Start’s funding comes directly from the federal government.
Head Start provides child health care, dental care, mental health care, immunizations, social services and parenting classes.
“We seriously believe you can’t change a child unless you work with the family,” Ross said.
She said Head Start and Hastings Public Schools have always collaborated.
“We’ve worked together for many, many years,” Ross said.
Hastings Public Schools has students at Head Start.
“We’re both trying to get the most bang out of our dollars,” Ross said. “I think that’s why the partnership has always worked so well and will continue to work, because we want to do the most for kids getting them ready for school with the funding we have.”
Voters in the Hastings Public School District approved during the May 2020 primary election a bond issue to renovate the Morton Elementary building for use as a districtwide preschool and administrative office. The Morton structure itself is sound.
“We are excited to have everyone in one place and under one roof,” Garwood said. “I think it’ll be a lot easier for us to plan together and support our students.”
Hastings Public Schools currently has preschool classes in three elementary buildings: three classrooms at Alcott, three classrooms at Hawthorne and two classrooms at Lincoln.
Each room has a teacher and a paraeducator.
All the teachers are endorsed in early childhood education and special education.
Speech-language pathologists serve each school.
Morning sessions mostly include 3-year-olds. Classes are 8-11 a.m., with about 10 students in each.
Afternoon sessions mostly include 4-year-olds. Classes are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with about 14 students per class. There are no afternoon classes on Wednesdays.
There is one meal for each session — breakfast for morning classes and lunch for afternoon classes.
There is no cost to attend.
Transportation is provided only to special education students.
Because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, there are currently about 170 students, but that number is usually closer to 200.
Right now, about 45% of those students are in special education. That figure needs to stay under 50% according to federal Rule 11.
Based on the developmental history and application, priority is given to more at-risk students (complications at birth, known delays). “Peers” enter the program through an application process.
Progress for child outcomes is measured by developmental domain and by functional outcome.
The three outcomes are: Positive social skills and relationships; knowledge and problem solving; and self-help and initiative.
The district recently hired Kerra Robinson to be assistant director of special education to help plan with the transition and oversee services for the youngest students.
The new position will focus on the district’s students from birth to age 5, including the district preschool program.
Robinson currently is a resource teacher at Starr Elementary in Grand Island.
While Hastings Public Schools is establishing preschool classrooms all at one site, enrollment will remain limited.
Schneider said Hastings can’t take in all students for preschool because the district receives a grant to provide the service.
“But it doesn’t begin to cover all the costs,” he said. “The reason we can’t afford to open it up to anybody is we would probably need to double that staff.”
Hastings currently has more than 20 staff members working in the preschool program and would have to pull funds out of K-12 for universal preschool.
“We don’t want to have 30 kindergartners in a classroom, so we’re not going to pull those funds out of K-12,” Schneider said.
