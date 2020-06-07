Around 300 people gathered Sunday in a field north of the Masonic Center to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which protests racial inequality in the nation’s prisons and policing issues, including excessive use of force and racial profiling.
Jessica Combs of Hastings was one of a group of three to help organize the protest. She said she felt it was important to have an event where everyone can learn about the experience of African Americans.
“It’s one thing to stand on the street and shout,” she said. “We want real change and that comes with education and talking with others.”
The protest is among similar protests across the nation following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for eight minutes and 46 seconds, even after Floyd became unresponsive. The officer faces a charge of murder, and three other officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting the killing.
Jerry Wallace, president of Central Community College-Hastings campus, said the end of racism starts in individual homes with discussions between family and friends about the experiences of African Americans.
He said that growing up as a black man increased concerns of interacting with law enforcement officers, even though he never broke the law or was convicted of a crime.
“I constantly had a fear of what would happen if I get pulled over,” he said.
When he became president at CCC, Wallace said he invited the Hastings Police Department to a charity basketball game as a way to build a bridge between officers and students. He said the game was meant to humanize the officers and make students more comfortable with them.
Beverly Clark III, dean of academic education at Central Community College-Grand Island campus, said African Americans often are worried about interacting with law enforcement because of stories like Floyd’s and countless others.
He joined the Black Lives Matter movement to help raise awareness of the issues facing African Americans. Four years ago, he said there was a similar response in outcry against another senseless killing.
“We’re in the same situation four years later,” he said. “There’s been no real change in our society. How many more people have to die before we’ve had enough?”
Clark stressed the importance of holding elected leaders responsible to serving all Americans equally. He said communities are plagued with systemic racism. He believes education and legislation are crucial to the solution, starting with elected officials.
“We must create the change we seek,” he said. “We must tear down the walls of superiority and self-righteousness that shield the minds from liberty and justice for all.”
Brandi Bosier of Hastings, human rights activist and Nebraska delegate to the Democratic National Convention, encouraged people to let their feelings be known through the election process.
“If you don’t go vote, if you don’t register, you don’t have a voice,” Bosier said. “You have to be there.”
Jermaine Guinyard of Hastings said it’s going to take love for each other to see the change the Black Lives Matter movement seeks.
“We are all Americans,” he said. “We’ve got to stand for each other.”
Officer Isaiah Robbins, the first African American to be on the Hastings Police Department, said change is slow and hard, but by working together, it can happen. He feels his department has the proper policies in place to discourage excessive use of force by officers.
“The Hastings Police Department doesn’t support police brutality on any level,” he said. “That’s what they teach us.”
Police Chief Adam Story thanked the organizers for inviting the department to the protest. He said he firmly believes education, training and proper police procedures are crucial to preventing abuse of power.
“We do not condone the abuse of police powers, police corruption or any death of innocent people at the hands of police,” he said. “We do not condone racism or discrimination in the treatment of those we serve.”
Following the speeches, many from the crowd walked to the southwest lawn of the Adams County Courthouse and held a nine-minute moment of silence for Floyd. The group then walked through downtown to the police station to continue showing support.
The final group to address the crowd before moving to the courthouse was a group of pastors from area churches.
Micah Gaunt, pastor at Peace Lutheran Church, said the Bible recognizes the value of all human life as sacred and precious.
“Racism is a sin,” he said. “Oppression is a sin. Violence is a sin. These sins devalue human life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.