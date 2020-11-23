Despite a light drizzle and occasional brisk winds, dozens of people from Hastings and nearby communities came out to protest the Hastings City Council’s consideration of a mask mandate at its meeting Monday evening.
The protesters peacefully gathered outside the front of the City Building as people on both sides of the issue waited to be able to address the council. Due to the current directed health measures, only 25% of the council chamber’s capacity could be allowed inside at one time.
As the council meeting was about to start, Donovan Schneider of Juniata encouraged the crowd gathered outside to sing the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Schneider said he helped organize the protest by inviting some of his family and friends to participate.
“No matter how you feel, it is important we exercise our constitutional right to peaceably assemble,” he said.
He said it was important to have public discourse about the topic before the council made a decision.
“We are voting citizens who do have a voice,” he said. “We are here to protect our personal and parental rights.”
Some of the protesters held up signs or waved American flags as they quietly chatted with others in the area.
Ashley Gerry of Minden said she comes to shop in Hastings on a regular basis and any mask mandate would affect her, as well.
She has seen the mental health of her husband deteriorate when his employer started forcing employees to wear masks. She said he has post-traumatic stress disorder and wearing the face covering has led to more panic attacks.
She said she believed the decision to wear a mask should be left up to people due to questions about their effectiveness.
Nathan Steiner of rural Kenesaw said he came out to protest as a way to support the freedom of choice.
“I think that masks should be up to the businesses and individuals to decide if that is beneficial to stopping the spread of the virus,” he said.
