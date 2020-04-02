The Hastings Broncos made new head coach Dean Pryor’s debut a happy one Saturday as they defeated Colorado School of Mines 24-0 at Hanson Field.
The Broncos scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters and added a 20 yard field goal by freshman LaVern Troudt in the final period. Troudt also had a perfect evening kicking extra points as he went 3-3.
TWO CONNECT
Quarterback Gerald Fisher and senior end Bill Kendall were the offensive sparkplugs for hastings as they connected on four key passes, with two going for TD’s.
Fisher, starting quarterback last year showed he had not lost his form which produced 497 yards and four TD’s in 1963. The 170 pound junior was not expected to attend Hastings this year, but decided at the last minute to return. He joined the squad late and was used sparingly by Pryor since he has not learned the offensive plays installed in the Bronco program by Pryor and his staff.
A 15 yard first quarter penalty had halted a Bronco threat and set the team back to the 41 yard line when Fisher made his first entry into the game. He found Kendall free on the first play producing the first 1964 score for the Broncos.
Hastings’ second score was set up by a 52 yard run to the 20 by senior halfback Dick Peterson. The long run which combined power and speed, aiding Peterson in being the leading Bronco runner for the evening. He gained 76 yards in seven carries.
It took six plays after Peterson’s run before the Broncos scored with Fisher plunging form the one with 8:36 to play in the first half.
Two Fisher to Kendall passes accounted for the third quarter TD. The first was a 58 yard pass and run play which got the ball to the 17. Fullback Jack Giddings moved the ball to the 15 and then quarterback Don Hanna was thrown for a six-yard loss. Fisher came in and hit the jackpot as Kendall caught his third pass of the evening.
PENALTY HURTS
Later in the third quarter Hastings lost a scoring opportunity when a touchdown was called back for clipping. A 45-yard field goal try was unsuccessful two plays later.
The final scoring drive was aided by a 23 yard punt return by Giddings and a 14 pass play from Fisher to Kendall. When Hastings was unable to cross over the goalline after three trys from the five yard line Pryor elected to go for the successful field goal.
A good defensive showing by the Broncos prevented the Miners from scoring. The Miners took the opening kickoff and began a drive which got them to the 17 yard line, before Bronco defenders stiffened.
As time ran out in the first half Colorado was driving and had gotten to the 15 yard line. Their only other scoring threat came as time was running against Pryor’s third unity, the Maroon.
However, the youngsters on the third unit showed Pryor they could aid him when they were needed as they held the Miners at the five.
The shutout was a credit to the entire defensive unit which was led by freshman Billy Cook, junior LeRoy Hunter, freshman Tom Tutke and junior Dale McIntosh. The defensive showing was so much of a team effort that both Pryor and defensive coach Bill Parcells refused to single out any player or players for special credit.
DEFENSE CAUSES FUMBLES
The defensive unit aided in producing two Miner fumbles, which were recovered by Hastings. Both fumbles were setup by a hard-rushing line and alert play by the linebackers. Hunter set up one as he knocked the ball loose from Miner quarterback Gene Dickerhoff and Bob Aukema, another freshman on the starting defensive unit recovered the pigskin.
Hard-hitting by Giddings aided in causing the second fumble, which was recovered by end Mike Alderson.
Passing by Dickerhoff and running by fullback Charles Clugston were the principal offensive threats for Mines. Clugston gained 37 of the 93 yards the Miners netted rushing, with most coming on three draw plays. Dickerhoff did most of the passing for the Miners. The Miners completed 9 of 22 passes for 102 yards.
Pryor and Parcells called the win, “A tremendous team victory.” Almost all of the more than 50 members of the Bronco squad were able to see action. “We were real satisfied with the paly of the team for this time of the year,” said Pryor. He said he felt his offense had confidence in its capabilities and thought Hanna had done a good job of running the team.
The Bronco team drew the praise of fans attending the game and also their new attractive home jerseys received praise. The new uniforms feature silver headgear, scarlet jerseys with white easy-to-read numerals and silver-grey pants.
The Broncos picked up an additional coach Saturday night.
Ollie Smith, former head coach at Hastings High School, volunteered to assist Pryor’s staff and was scouting from the pressbox. Freshman Dan Dowling, although he did not play, also contributed to the victory. Dowling was in the pressbox explaining the plays to Smith so that he could sight offensive and defensive weaknesses and relay them to the bench via phone.
Assistant coaches Bill Parcells and Don Boyett, both starting their coaching careers, showed calmness during the game and were each able to perform their jobs effective. Parcells works with the defensive line and Boyett works with the offensive line. Each kept busy the entire evening explaining mistakes to the players.
The yardstick
H C
Net Yards Rushing 139 93
Passes Attempted 8 22
Passes Completed 5 9
Yards Gained Passing 150 102
Net Yards Gained 289 195
Penalty Yardage 70 4 2
Fumbles Lost 1 2
First Downs 14 12
By Rushing 9 9
By Passing 4 3
By Penalty 1 0
Number of Punts 3 7
Average Punting Yards 31.3 26.7
Average Punt Returns 23 0
Number of kickoffs 6 0
Number of KO Returns 0 6
Average KO Return Yards 0 16
