The city of Hastings is continuing to collect data for its Transportation and Parking Master Plan, and residents now have another opportunity to share their opinions.
A recently launched survey on the city’s website, www.cityofhastings.org/tpmp, allows residents to explain what they enjoy about the city’s current transportation and parking system, and also provide suggestions for areas that need improvement.
The 11-question survey is a continuation of in-person meetings the city coordinated earlier this month with two planners and an engineer from Denver engineering firm Kimley-Horn. It is intended to determine common themes and priorities among Hastings residents as part of the Hastings Transportation and Parking Master Plan.
“I believe the planners are still trying to capture some information from an audience that was similar to the focus groups,” said Lisa Parnell-Rowe, development services director for the city of Hastings.
Hard copies of the survey also are available at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
Among the in-person meetings were a local stakeholders meeting, general public meeting and meetings for each of the city’s four wards.
About 25 people attended the public meeting, and about 10 people attended each one of the ward meetings.
“There was a decent turnout, but because of COVID (the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19) I think it was less than it probably could’ve been,” Parnell-Rowe said. “I think they are trying to make sure everyone still has a chance (to provide input).”
More responses will provide a better result when it comes to setting local transportation goals.
“The more public we have responding to this survey, the better the response will be, the better the assessments will be,” she said. “They’ll be able to take from that pool what a larger population would think rather than a few. It’s always better when you’re doing qualitative research to have as much response as you possibly can. This is really a topic everyone should find some interest in.”
The survey will be available at www.cityofhastings.org/tpmp, until mid- to late September.
“Really, the next step is largely going to depend on what we have from the group of people already,” Parnell-Rowe said. “They are going to do a lot of analysis of number crunching and statistical research in addition to the qualitative research we are doing and then come back with some of those recommendations in the draft, at which time we’ll have a chance to review that as well. It’s all kind of hooked together.”
The next steps for the study are strategy development and strategy refinement.
“It’s moving the qualitative data and quantitative data together,” she said.
Kimley-Horn expects to have a plan ready to present to the public by the end of 2020.
