The first two public information meetings for the proposed Adams County justice center have been scheduled, including one 9 a.m. Saturday at the former Wallace Elementary building.
Supervisor Scott Thomsen spoke about those information meetings during the Adams County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
The second information session is 7 p.m. Sept. 23, also at the former Wallace Elementary, 2975 S. Baltimore Ave.
Thomsen said he hopes to have future meetings in Adams County towns, as well.
“It’s just a way to inform the public of what we’re looking at, try to get some numbers out to them, so they know what’s going on and have a chance to ask questions,” he said. “I’m sure there are a lot of questions out there. We’re hopeful people who have any questions will come and attend.”
Social distancing will be emphasized.
“We’ll try to have plenty of hand sanitizer out there,” he said.
Adams County voters will decide during the general election whether to move forward with a planned justice center at a cost not to exceed $38 million. The justice center would include offices for multiple county departments such as the sheriff’s office, public defender and county attorney.
A cost not to exceed $38 million is far less than estimates presented by Prochaska in January that ranged from $45 million to $56 million.
Adams County is looking at constructing a new jail because the current county jail, which was constructed in 1962, has out-of-date infrastructure and is non-compliant with Nebraska state regulations. The only reason it can stay open is because it is grandfathered in to stay in operation under old rules.
The current jail has a 37-bed capacity with another three beds for booking and three special-purpose beds — not enough to meet the county's needs.
In transporting and housing inmates elsewhere, Adams County’s annual costs are anticipated to increase from $1.69 million in 2018 to $13.74 million by 2050.
The estimated cost over 20 years to board out inmates, including inflation, is $94.425 million.
Within that $1.69 million for 2018 is $573,635 to board overflow inmates in other counties, $605,987 to transport those inmates and $509,385 in personnel costs to transport.
If voters don’t approve construction of the justice center, county board members will vote among themselves on using a “nickel tax” to fund up to $28 million for construction of a jail. The nickel tax is a property tax of 5.2 cents per $100 of value that would be in place until the bonds that were taken out have been paid back.
Dave Lynn, who farms south of Hastings, spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting expressing concern about the proposed justice center.
He estimated a nickel tax would increase his property tax over $6,000.
“That may not seem like a lot to you guys, but on top of what I’m already paying it gets to be substantial,” he said.
Three farmers sit on the citizens’ justice center committee.
“They had the same concerns, and we did, too.” said Supervisor Dale Curtis. “But the jail is something that has to be done. The justice center, we felt, was the best option to go, but yet we wanted the voters to have a say is that. If the bond issue passes, $38 million for the jail and justice center relieves a lot of expense that we’re going to have to spend on this ol’ courthouse and purchasing or renting property for more office space. That’s why we included that in there, because it will be safer.
“They all said, ‘Unless this is a no-brainer we are going to vote no,’ ” Curtis said. “That’s on the citizens’ committee. We showed them it was a no-brainer because if we wait construction costs go up anywhere from 4% to 7% per year.”
Lynn said with production agriculture it’s not possible to pass on the rising property tax costs.
“I have to pay that property tax whether I make any money or not,” he said. “It’s kind of a double hammer blow when it comes to ag.”
Thomsen said updated interest rate information will be presented Saturday.
“I don’t question the need,” Lynn said. “I question sometimes about all the stuff the county does.”
“Believe me, we do, too,” Thomsen said. “We question ourselves and everything we do all the time.”
