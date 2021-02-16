Seeing the 18-by-24-inch heavy Kraft board puzzle pieces decorated by members of the community hung up inside Hastings Museum is like reading a story.
That is how Becky Tideman, Hastings Museum marketing director, described the community art project “We’re In This Together.”
“It’s like a story,” she said. “It’s beautiful together. Also, you can go from piece to piece and interpret each one. It is colorful and lively and a much needed infusion of community into our building.
“When I walked in and saw it, I got very much the same feeling I get at Christmas when the Christmas trees from all the different community organizations go up here. I just kind of got a neat little ‘Aww, everybody’s here with us.’ It’s good to see so many different people and organizations represented here in their community museum.”
The Hastings Museum has been selling the blank puzzle pieces — $5 each or three for $10 — for a few months. The museum is partnering with the Hastings Community Arts Council, which helped bring down the cost of the project.
Individuals, families, organizations and businesses can purchase large puzzle pieces to decorate and be part of an exhibit at the museum.
So far, 274 puzzle pieces have been sold and 185 have been returned.
Curtis Gosser, Hastings Museum curator of exhibits, on Tuesday started putting up the puzzle pieces along walls in the museum’s public spaces.
Those pieces cover about 715 square feet. Tideman said the theater queuing area and the second-floor lobby outside of museum staff hallway of offices will be full.
More space will be allotted as needed.
“Our main lobby, store spaces and stairwells are all for grabs as the project grows,” Tideman said.
“We’re In This Together” is intended to be as inclusive as possible.
The pieces still can be purchased at www.hastingsmuseum.org or by calling the museum at 402-461-2399.
Pieces will be available for purchase until June 30. All pieces must be returned to the museum by July 30.
The exhibit will grow and remain on exhibit throughout 2021.
“We are really open to letting it grow,” Tideman said. “In fact, we can see as it goes up that some people are going to be inspired by the sight of it and want to participate. We’re going to do our best to keep allowing that.”
