Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the August 27, 1981, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
Queen City Downs officials generally were pleased with opening night and conced that steps will be taken to iron out some “bugs” and improve the facilities as racing continues.
Problems with track conditions apparently were not the cause of a fall in the fifth race Wednesday, according to trainer Jack Baldwin, and track officials say first night miscues are being corrected. Concern was expressed Wednesday morning over the wet condition of the track, but crews had worked throughout the day, putting the oval in good condition by race time.
Baldwin said today he believed two-year-old colt Tee Bo Jo threw his rider because of inexperience rather than poor track conditions, which he had criticized sharply earlier Wednesday.
The jockey, Marty Leach apparently was not injured in the fall and refused medical treatment, according to QCD General Manager Duane Watts. Leach rode another horse, Zestee Man, into the winners’ circle in the seventh race.
Baldwin said the inexperience was on the part of the colt, starting in his second race of the season.
“he is a green colt, and these things happen,” Baldwin said. “These horses, you never know what’s going through their heads.”
Baldwin, who said he would not run horses on the Queen City track in the condition it appeared Wednesday morning said he had meant for that comment to apply to just two horses under his care, Casey D. Chase and Rocktonta. Both ran in their respective races Wednesday night.
Baldwin said the horses could not have run on a track that was not in good shape.
“One reason I did run them was to prove that statement wrong,” Baldwin said. “Everything went as smooth or smoother than any racetrack starting off.”
Another problem addressed by trainers and jockeys Wednesday, the amount of light on the track, apparently is being remedied, according to Watts.
Baldwin declined comment on positioning of track lights, but Watts said some changes would be made.
“We are trying to get everything that’s wrong with the lights straightened out,” Watts said. “There’s not a lot of things wrong, but what problems we have will be corrected.”
Inside the grandstands, there were also complaints, most leveled against a series of crossed iron bars used as structural supports for the stands. These crossbars conflicted with the flow of traffic to betting windows and stairways.
According to Dr. John Yost, chairman of the Adams County Agricultural Racing Association, these problems are being investigated and officials hope all problems will be remedied in the next few weeks.
“These are mostly crowd management problems,” Yost said. “We’re working on some improvements.”
Yost said he and other racing officials were to meet today with architect Don Nispel, to determine what changes could be made internally to improve the flow of traffic.
He said race officials also may meet with the grandstand design engineers to find out if changes in the crossbar pattern can be made.
Other changes also are planned for the parimutuel betting operation, according to Yost, who said more sellers windows will be added and the cashier area modified.
“There were a lot of bugs,” Yost said. “There were some technical problems, but mostly they were first night jitters.”
We had bugs comparable to when we put a television station on the air,” Watts said. Watts is the former General Manager of KHAS-TV.
Yost said the cashiers who had only the experience of three classroom sessions prior to Wednesday, performed well under the conditions.
