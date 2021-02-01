ROSELAND — It was just two weeks ago that the Lawrence-Nelson boys basketball team was beaten by 23 points by Kenesaw. But when the two teams met again on Monday in the Twin Valley Conference tournament, it was a much different story.
The Raiders went into the game riding a wave of momentum, and the confidence showed throughout the game. Strong defense and a big-time shot from Logan Menke gave Lawrence-Nelson a 40-38 victory, causing the Raiders’ wave of momentum to grow into a tsunami.
“It’s been a magical week; the loss to Parkview Christian by three really opened our eyes to who we can play with,” said L-N head coach Decker Brown. “I told the guys, ‘We have a great opportunity to play three really great teams, and we have a chance; it’s whatever we make of it.’
“We beat a good Blue Hill team Thursday, a great Silver Lake team Friday, and we came out (Monday) against a team that beat us by 23 the first time around. I told them we can match their intensity. And thank God for Logan Menke. He had the game of his life (Monday).”
Menke’s big shot capped what was a monster game for the Raiders’ junior. He finished with 20 points on the night, with the final three coming on an eventual game-winning trey with just 45 seconds left on the clock, breaking a 37-37 tie.
Menke also hauled in 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double, but the production came after a quiet first quarter. Then, Menke took the game over in the second. He poured in 13 of the Raiders’ 18 points in the frame, going 5-for-6 from the floor. Menke’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the quarter sent the two teams into the halftime break tied at 25 apiece.
“Everyone in the community knows (Menke) has the chance to be absolutely great. He has the chance to be one of the greatest basketball players to play at our school,” Brown said. “He hit shots and that was awesome, but he was hitting the boards and was all over the place in passing lanes and getting deflections... He’s so smooth and so fun to watch when he’s on.”
The momentum stayed with the Raiders after the break, as Lawrence-Nelson defense put the clamps down on the Blue Devils in the third quarter. L-N’s 1-3-1 zone defense limited Kenesaw to just one points and 0-for-9 shooting from the floor.
“We’ll give Deshler a little credit because when they played Deshler last week (Kenesaw) struggled with the zone. We worked on it this weekend and said if we have to go to it then we have to go to it,” the L-N coach said. “We played through it and we basically stayed in it the whole ball game.”
Einrem said the Blue Devils got away from the kind of play that earned them an early lead at the start of the game. Kenesaw scored 11 points in the first 5 minutes, 54 seconds, but they were held to just 15 points over the next 18 minutes of game time.
“We’re not getting the ball where we need to to score. We did that in the first quarter; we got the ball in the post. But in the second quarter, I don’t think our posts touched the ball more than three or four times,” Einrem said. “I’m not blaming our guards, I’m just saying we’re not getting the ball where we need to... We’ve got to figure it out. You’ve got to give Lawrence-Nelson credit. They played well.”
The defensive stand in the third helped Lawrence-Nelson build a 35-26 lead going into the fourth quarter. But the Blue Devils are too experienced to go away quietly. Tyson Denkert scored six of the first eight points in the quarter, bringing Kenesaw within five points.
Denkert’s eighth point of the quarter tied the game at 37 apiece with just 1:28 remaining in the game. But the very next shot in the contest was Menke’s, which kept the Raiders’ run of success going.
“That had the making of an old Lawrence-Nelson ball game, where you’re up and you supposed to win it but you lose. Those boys, they played their guts out,” Brown said.
Larence-Nelson has now won its last three games, with the last four contests being decided by a combined 12 points.
Kenesaw was led by Denkert’s 18 points, while Eli Jensen added seven points and hauled in a team-high nine rebounds. The Blue Devils have now lost two straight games, scoring a combined 61 points despite averaging 52.8 points per game this season.
“Really, since we played Lawrence-Nelson the last time — that was probably our best game of the year — but since then we haven’t played well. I don’t know if it’s something we’re doing in practice or what, but I’ve watched film until it’s coming out of my ears,” Einrem said. “I haven’t figured it out. I think it’s just coming down basically to concentrating on what we need to do.”
Menke’s 20 points led Lawrence-Nelson, while Krayton Kucera chipped in with 12 points. The Raiders will now get to prepare for a rematch with Silver Lake, which they defeated 41-38 on Friday.
“I’m so happy for the guys, because they’re experiencing something they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” Brown said. “People always talk about how we’re not a basketball school, but these guys are competing with basketball schools, good basketball schools. I’m just so happy they’re going to have that memory in their memory bank moving forward.”
L-N (8-10)..............7 18 10 5 — 40
KEN (12-5)...........11 14 1 12 — 38
Lawrence-Nelson (40)
Trevor Biltoft 3, Krayton Kucera 12, Logan Menke 20, Trevor Kotinek 5
Kenesaw (38)
Tyson Denkert 18, Lane Kelley 4, Deric Goldenstein 3, Austin Peterson 3, Eli Jensen 7, Trey Kennedy 3
