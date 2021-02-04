SHELTON — The Lawrence-Nelson boys basketball team is making a habit out of winning games that go down to the wire. After Thursday’s win in the Twin Valley Conference semifinals, the Raiders have now won four straight games, all of which have been by eight points or less.
The semifinal victory was against a Silver Lake squad that Lawrence-Nelson beat by just two points less than a week ago. And similar to Monday’s win over Kenesaw, the Raiders needed to fend off a ferocious fourth-quarter rally to hold on for the win.
“Even 10 days ago, I don’t know if we would have been as composed as we were there,” Lawrence-Nelson head coach Decker Brown said of his team’s ability to survive Silver Lake’s rally. “We could have been in a jam there pretty quick, but they weathered it. I’m just so proud of them this week. In a matter of eight days, they’ve won four huge games.”
“We left a lot of points on the floor. We didn’t finish around the hoop again. If you’re not ready for the ball, we’re leaving points on the floor...Against a good team, you can’t leave points on the floor,” said Silver Lake head coach Todd Rosno.
At one point in the third quarter, the Raiders held an 11-point advantage. But Oakley Rosno’s 3-pointer at the buzzer helped Silver Lake trim the lead to just six points going into the fourth quarter.
Oakley then scored five of the first seven points of the period to build some momentum for the Mustangs.
“We know Oakley’s going to get his. He’s one of the best players in the area,” Brown said. “We knew he was going to get his, but our goal was to get defensive rebounds and not let anyone else beat us.”
At the midway point in the frame, Silver Lake’s Logan Greenough’s offensive rebound and putback cut L-N’s lead to 37-35. Despite seeing their double-digit lead reduced to just two points, the Raiders extended their advantage to 41-35 when Keith Miller got a basket and Logan Menke turned a Mustang turnover into a fastbreak layup.
The Mustangs got another basket with just under three minutes left, but Lawrence-Nelson hit enough free throws and kept the ball out of Silver Lake’s hands with long possessions to hold on for the victory.
“We’re still a team that’s learning to win. Our kids battled. I give credit to all the teams that played because they battled,” Rosno said.
The two teams went back and forth in the first half, each scoring 11 points in the first quarter before the Raiders gained a slight edge going into halftime. Matthew Hansen made it a 23-21 L-N lead before Blake Janda splashed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer from the right corner. The big shot gave Lawrence-Nelson a five-point edge at the break.
At various points throughout the game, different players stepped up for the Raiders. Lawrence-Nelson had seven players record points Thursday night, five of them pouring in six or more.
“When we settle into our offense, we’re good. When we start dribble driving and getting out of sync, we start turning the ball over,” Brown said. “I appreciate how much these guys have bought in and how much they care about each other. It’s fun to watch.”
Oakley led all players with 21 points while Hansen finished with nine. Both players also had six rebounds, tied with Jake Knehans for the team lead.
Krayton Kucera finished with 12 points and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Menke chipped in with 10 points and led the team with eight rebounds, while Trevor Biltoft tallied seven points.
Lawrence-Nelson will now take on Blue Hill in the TVC title game Saturday at 6:15 p.m. at Hastings College. The Bobcats, who beat Shelton 51-41 in Thursday’s other semifinal game, were the team against which the Raiders started their current win streak.
“All the farm kids that play for us, they freaking hate playing on Saturdays,” Brown said with a grin that was evident even through his mask. “I told them before the game, ‘I don’t like playing on Saturday’s either, but if I’m going to play on a Saturday I want to play for a TVC championship.’ “
Silver Lake...........11 10 7 11 — 39
L-N.......................11 15 8 13 — 47
Silver Lake (39)
Oakley Rosno 7-20 4-6 21, Blaine Simonton1-5 0-0 3, Matthew Hansen 3-6 3-7 9, Jake Knehans 1-5 0-0 2, Logan Greenough 1-3 1-2 3, Quinn Rosno 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 13-40 9-17 39.
Lawrence-Nelson (47)
Cole Troudt 2-8 0-0 6, Trevor Biltoft 3-5 1-4 7, Krayton Kucera 2-5 6-6 12, Logan Menke 4-6 0-2 10, Keith Miller 3-7 0-0 6, Blake Wroughton 0-0 0-0 0, Erik Wheeland 1-2 0-0 3, Blake Janda 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 16-36 7-12 47.
