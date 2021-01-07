GILTNER — Lawrence-Nelson boys basketball head coach Decker Brown said Giltner constantly pushes his Raiders team to the brink whenever the two teams square off on the court. So Thursday, Brown brought with him the element of surprise.
From start-to-finish the Raiders kept the Hornets out of rhythm with a full court press that L-N has rarely used this season. The new defensive scheme forced 22 Giltner turnovers and was a big factor in Lawrence-Nelson’s 53-42 victory.
“We slapped a press on tonight that we haven’t used very much all year long,” Brown said. “The last three ball games we’ve had good defense and good help side... It was good we got to work on it; we have some things we know we can work on this week.”
The full court pressure often led to fastbreak layups for the Raiders, but there were also a few moments when the press broke down and allowed for easy buckets by the Hornets. Throughout the game it seemed Lawrence-Nelson would build up a nice cushion before Giltner responded with a run of its own. But that run was consistently answered with a run from the Raiders.
Lawrence-Nelson maintained a 28-19 lead at halftime and scored the first bucket of the third quarter to bring the lead to 11. But Giltner put together its best run, scoring 11 of the next 14 points. It was Jacob Wiles’ basket that cut the Raiders’ lead to just three points with 3:20 left in the period.
“I was proud of how we closed gaps down. (L-N) would go on runs and extended leads, but we closed it down to three at one point. I was proud of how hard the guys worked overall,” said first-year Giltner head coach Scott Dangler.
The one-possession deficit didn’t last long, as L-N closed the period on a 11-4 run of its own to go into the fourth with a 44-34 advantage. The Raiders defense clamped down in the final period, allowing Giltner to score just one field goal.
Lawrence-Nelson’s Cole Troudt highlighted the defensive effort throughout the second half when he was guarding Giltner’s Tanner Roth. The Hornets continuously tried to get Roth the ball, but Troudt’s hustle in the passing lanes denied any chance of that.
“In a matter of two weeks, (Troudt) has developed into our best perimeter defender,” the Raiders’ coach said. “I love watching him play defense. He has such a motor and never gets tired. He’s such a team guy; he and (Keith) Miller wear the number zero because they were voted to do so by their teammates as the biggest teammates... It’s really fun to watch (Troudt) play defense.”
Despite just scoring one field goal in the fourth, the Hornets still finished the night with respectable shooting numbers. Giltner finished the game 16-for-34 from the floor, but its biggest downfall was the turnovers.
“Turnovers can win or lose ball games, and this was just an example of what turnovers can do,” Dangler said. “A lot of it is just staying balanced with the ball and staying strong with it.”
Wiles led the Hornets with 12 points, while Roth and Jacob Smith added 10 points apiece. Giltner has now lost six straight after winning its first four games. Despite the loss, Dangler was proud of the way his squad played Thursday.
“Since we played Harvard in week one and scored just 21 points, we’re a much different team since then, offensively and defensively,” he said. “We notice the difference and get better every day we show up for practice.”
Logan Menke led the Raiders with 17 points, as he finished 6-for-9 from the floor. Troudt poured in 13 points and Krayton Kucera added 12 points.
Lawrence-Nelson is now 4-6 on the season, but all six of its losses are to teams that have a combined record of 43-13. Brown said he likes the direction his team is heading.
“This was a good win. We’ve played some tough teams and we’ve played them close, but we haven’t been able to get over the hump in three or four ball games. It was real nice to come out here and get the win,” Brown said. “I told the guys after the game, ‘I hope you’re starting to see that we’re starting to mesh a little bit.’
“It’s a matter of putting a complete game together. (Thursday), I don’t know if it was complete, but with the circumstances with the press I think that’s the closest to a complete game we’ve played all year.”
L-N (4-6)...............14 14 16 9 — 53
Giltner (4-6)............11 8 15 8 — 42
Lawrence-Nelson (53)
Keith Miller 1-5 0-0 2, Trevor Biltoft 2-8 0-0 4, Cole Troudt 5-9 2-2 13, Krayton Kucera 5-10 0-0 12, Logan Menke 6-9 2-3 17, Blake Wroughton 2-3 1-2 5, Erik Wheeland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-46 5-7 53.
Giltner (42)
Tanner Roth 3-9 2-4 10, Nate Leichty 0-0 0-0 0, Landyn Davison 0-3 1-2 1, Camden Humphrey 4-9 0-0 9, Jacob Smith 4-7 2-3 10, Jacob Wiles 5-6 2-2 12, Connor Craig 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-34 7-11 42.
