GRAND ISLAND — Lawrence-Nelson capped an improbable comeback Saturday morning at the Heartland Events Center to capture the Class D-2 state volleyball championship with an 18-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-13 victory over top-seeded Sterling.
It is the first state volleyball title for Lawrence-Nelson, which finished the season 25-5 overall. Sterling ended the season 32-3.
The match was also a complete opposite of last week’s subdistrict final, which saw the Raiders take the first two sets from Sterling before the Jets rallied to win the final three sets to capture the victory.
Saturday, the second-seeded Raiders were the ones completing the comeback after dropping the first two sets.
“This was the team we wanted to see (in the finals) and I knew it wasn’t going to be anything like our match last week with them,” L-N coach Michelle Harrington said. “I think things started to build for us in the second set. We were down, but we came back, we started to find ways to get some points and that got us the momentum. Then, getting the win in the third set, we got a good feeling from that and carried it on.
“We did what we had to do to win, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
Said L-N senior Marissa Kovanda: “They did it to us in subdistricts and we knew we could do it to them. What an amazing feeling! All match long, Coach just kept telling us and we kept telling each other that it was the best of five, not the best of three, and we had to keep working, we had to keep pushing — we couldn’t let up for a single point because any point could have been our last.”
The match kept fans on the edge of their seats as the final four sets were decided by two points.
Kovanda came up with one of the biggest plays in the match during the fifth set as she came hustling out of the back row to dig up a Raider attack that was blocked by Sterling at the net. She bumped the ball over the net on the diving dig and it fell in harmlessly for a point on Sterling’s side of the net.
The point gave the Raiders a 6-5 lead and jump-started a 3-0 run by the team as L-N took an 8-5 advantage.
“That was just a hustle and heart play. The girls, they just never gave up on a play. When you want something so bad as this, you’ve got to do whatever it takes to get it,” Harrington said.
The Jets, however, rallied to tie it 8-all. L-N then stole the momentum back, using another 3-0 run which included a kill from junior middle Kelsey Biltoft and back-to-back kills from senior Kelsey Himmelberg.
Again, the Jets rallied, tying the set 11-all.
Kovanda gave the Raiders a lead with a kill from the outside on a set from Kasandra Fanning then Lisa Pohlmeier followed with an ace serve, which prompted the Jets to call a timeout.
A kill from Sterling senior and Wayne State commitment Courtney VanGroningen out of the back row brought the Jets to within 13-12. But a kill from Kovanda on the right side gave L-N match point. The Raiders had a chance to close out the match on the ensuing play, but committed a hitting error that pulled the Jets within one point again.
Then Himmelberg closed the match — sending the Raiders into a dog pile on the floor and capping one of the most improbable of comebacks in state tournament history — as she knocked the final kill of the match off the Sterling block on an assist from Kenzee Kucera.
“It’s been our motto all year to never give up, never back down — finish what you start,” Kucera said. “Everyone worked so hard for this, all year, it’s just an amazing feeling — it’s a great feeling to have done this.”
Said L-N senior setter Kristin Drudik: “After the second set, we said how we wanted to beat them when it really counted. They did it to us, after we beat them in the first two sets and subdistricts, they sent us home. We knew we could do it to them here.”
The match got off to an ominous start for the Raiders as Sterling dominated the first set. Sterling built a 4-0 lead immediately at the start of the match, which began at 9 a.m.
The lead was expanded to 11-5 and eventually 23-16.
The second set didn’t go much better for the Raiders, particularly early. After hanging with the Jets initially in the set and actually leading 7-5, Sterling used a 4-0 run, another 3-0 run and lastly a 6-1 run to jump ahead 19-11.
And that’s when the Raiders woke up.
The team began it’s comeback, which started with a kill from Biltoft in the middle. The junior then stepped back to the service line and served five straight points, including a pair of aces as L-N pulled to within 19-17.
After an ace block from the 5-foot-4 VanGroningen, L-N scored the next three points on a pair of Sterling errors and a kill from Himmelberg which tied the set 20-all.
The Raiders took a 22-21 lead on another kill from Himmelberg on an assist from Kucera, but Sterling closed the set by scoring four of the final five points — set point was scored as Biltoft’s attack from the middle sailed wide out of bounds.
The loss frustrated the Raiders, but it didn’t stop them. Momentum was still on their side — and they capitalized in the final three sets.
“I think we were pretty nervous in those first couple of sets, but after that, we started to relax a little. We saw what we could do and we got more confidence against them,” Biltoft said. “We really wanted to win that second set, that made me mad when I hit that out of bounds. It was there. I think that just made me and all of us want it more.”
Said L-N senior Natasha Wehrman: “That run we made, that made the difference for us. They (Sterling) came out and we really didn’t start pushing back until then. When we finally started to push back, we saw that we could do this. It’s such an unbelievable feeling!”
The teams exchanged runs in the third set with L-N taking a 12-8 lead before Sterling eventually rallied to take a 24-22 lead.
With the threat of being swept looming large, the Raiders went on the attack again.
Kovanda recorded a kill then Himmelberg won a joust at the net with Sterling’s Jenna Nieveen, as the Jets had the block covered but miscommunication allowed the ball to fall in for a point, which tied the set 24-all.
Kovanda recorded another kill, which prompted the Jets to call their final timeout. Sterling tied the set coming out of the timeout with a kill from 6-foot-2 freshman Jordan Lempka. But a serving error on the following play gave the Raiders another 1-point lead. Lempka tied the set again on the next play with another kill. But another Sterling serving error put the Raiders up by one point.
This time, L-N capitalized on set point — going right back to Biltoft for the last point. The junior hammered home the kill on an assist from Kucera, putting the Raiders right back into the match.
There wasn’t any breathing room in the fourth set either as Sterling held a slim 16-15 lead before L-N rallied to lead 18-16.
The Raiders extended their advantage to 21-18 and 24-20 and seemed ready to square the match up, but Sterling made one late push to make things interesting — scoring the next three points on a kill from VanGroningen from the back row, a Raider hitting error and an ace serve from Lempka.
But, the Raiders thwarted the comeback as Biltoft closed the set with another kill, coming off an assist from Drudik — sending the match to the fifth and final set.
Biltoft led the Raiders with 23 kills, five ace serves and five blocks. Kovanda tallied 14 kills and Himmelberg finished with nine. Drudik tallied 34 assists while Kucera added nine. Lisa Pohlmeier and Himmelberg also had two ace serves.
VanGroningen, the Class D-2 career kills leader and record holder for kills in a single season, led the Jets with 30 kills — coming on 86 attacks. Lempka had 16 kills as no other Sterling player had more than four kills in the match. The duo also combined for 12 total blocks.
Lawrence-Nelson 18 23 28 25 15
Sterling 25 25 26 23 13
Lawrence-Nelson (kills-aces-blocks)
Kelsey Biltoft 23-5-5, Kelsey Himmelberg 9-2-1, Lisa Pohlmeier 0-2-0, Marissa Kovanda 14-1-1, Kristin Drudik 3-0-0, Kenzee Kucera 0-0-0, Natasha Wehrman 2-0-0, Kasandra Fanning 0-0-0, Lakin Lynch 0-0-0, Team 51-10-7.
Assists — Drudik 34, Kucera 10, Wehrman 2, Kovanda 1, Fanning 1, Team 47.
Sterling (kills-aces-blocks)
Jenna Nieveen 3-1-0, Courtney VanGroningen 30-3-6, Alexa Magill 0-1-0, Tara Hestermann 0-0-0, Kelsy Heusman 0-0-0, Reba Hestermann 1-2-0, Nicole Wenzl 4-0-1, Jordan Lempka 16-4-3, Team 54-10-13.
Assists — Wenzl 30, R. Hestermann 3, Lempka 1, Team 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.