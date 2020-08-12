NELSON — Lawrence-Nelson had a dream season with a bittersweet ending in 2019.

The Raiders won 31 games and advanced all the way to the Class D-2 state semifinals, where they squandered a 6-0 lead against eventual runner-up Humphrey St. Francis in a decisive fifth set.

L-N did, however, win its third-place match and returned home proud with some hardware for a dedicated senior class.

This year’s team will look much different, with many new pieces in play.

The five seniors Lawrence-Nelson lost creates a big void in offensive production. Last year’s graduating class accounted for 1,093 of the team’s 1,144 kills.

2020 schedule

September

1, at Palmer; 3, Superior; 8, at Friend; 10, at Deshler; 15, Harvard, Kenesaw; 22, at Thayer Central, Fillmore Central; 24, at Silver Lake

October

6, at Kenesaw, Red Cloud; 22, at Franklin

