NELSON — Lawrence-Nelson had a dream season with a bittersweet ending in 2019.
The Raiders won 31 games and advanced all the way to the Class D-2 state semifinals, where they squandered a 6-0 lead against eventual runner-up Humphrey St. Francis in a decisive fifth set.
L-N did, however, win its third-place match and returned home proud with some hardware for a dedicated senior class.
This year’s team will look much different, with many new pieces in play.
The five seniors Lawrence-Nelson lost creates a big void in offensive production. Last year’s graduating class accounted for 1,093 of the team’s 1,144 kills.
2020 schedule
September
1, at Palmer; 3, Superior; 8, at Friend; 10, at Deshler; 15, Harvard, Kenesaw; 22, at Thayer Central, Fillmore Central; 24, at Silver Lake
October
6, at Kenesaw, Red Cloud; 22, at Franklin
