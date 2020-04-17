Ruth Raun said it best.
"People don't get into teaching to be recognized," she said. "It's not about personal recognition, it's about the kids and it's about the families and it's about making connections and relationships."
Thus, Raun wasn't expecting anything, but she certainly suspected something with how her husband and family were acting most of Thursday and Friday.
On Friday afternoon, she found out why.
Raun opened the door to her home to find her street lined with cars, and administrators and colleagues from Hastings Public Schools, as well as friends standing on her front lawn.
Raun's first words were, "Social distancing!" She was referring to the space observed by her visitors, many of whom she hadn't seen for weeks since learning was moved to remote delivery for the remainder of the semester as an effort to prevent further outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider led the charge in presenting Raun, a fourth-grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary, with Hastings Public Schools' Educator of the Year award. Joining Schneider, among others, were HPS school board president Jim Boeve and Longfellow principal Irina Belikova Erickson.
Erickson thanked Raun for her service to Longfellow, the kids and the community.
Boeve shares a special connection with Raun, who taught his daughter Jennifer in her final year of teaching first grade.
"This is a very deserved award for Mrs. Raun," Boeve said. "If you look at all the teachers Jennifer had in the Hastings Public Schools, it is an all-star lineup. But every one of them had (Raun) to measure up to.
"I remember picking Jennifer up on the last day of first grade. I was standing on the steps and the bell rang and there were kids running everywhere — it was the last day of school, but no Jennifer. I go, 'What in the world?' I go into the school and there is an entire group hug for her last first-grade class, and I thought that really said a lot about her relationship with the students."
Boeve said that when HPS was looking for its new superintendent, he recommended Raun to chair the teacher committee and it was unanimously approved "because of the work that we think that (she does) and the character (she has)."
Raun's suspicion that something was up grew slightly when she was instructed to dress up for a video chat with some of her closest friends. They were in on it, too. And her family was "having a school spirit day" dressed up in HPS attire.
"They all think I'm pretty gullible," Raun said with a laugh.
But the surprise wasn't foiled in the least despite her sidewalk being chalked by handwriting that she couldn't believe belonged to her husband or her kids. It read "We heart public schools," with an orange "H" for Hastings.
"I'm humbled. I am beyond honored," said Raun, who is finishing up her 23rd year of teaching. "Thank you to Jeff, and to our wonderful administrative team. And thank you to our tireless school board, and to the Scottish Rite, who sponsors this award."
The Hastings Public Schools Foundation joins with the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in providing a stipend for the Educator of the Year.
A short time later, more friends and fellow teachers stopped by Raun's yard to catch up and congratulate her.
"I wish I could give you all a hug," she said.
