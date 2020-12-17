With demolition occurring possibly as early as Friday, the Imperial Mall’s days are numbered.
Lisa Parnell-Rowe, development services director for the city of Hastings, wrote in an email response to questions that the city late Thursday afternoon received the necessary documentation to begin demolition.
While demolition could begin as soon as Friday, Parnell-Rowe wrote that the starting date still is a moving target.
"Demolition may not begin until early next week," she wrote.
City Building Inspector Mark Evans wrote in an email that demolition likely will involve track hoes — track equipment with buckets and/or excavators.
Perry Reid Properties-Management LLC and Cheema Investments LLC, a Scottsbluff-based group that purchased the property about a year ago, announced on Oct. 30 they have teamed to form Theatre District LLC, the entity that will tackle redevelopment of the currently derelict and almost entirely idle property at 12th Street and Marian Road.
Perry Reid recently completed a new 84-unit apartment project, Pioneer Trail Lofts, at 424 E. 31st St. in the North Park Commons development.
During their final meeting of 2020 on Monday, members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 to approve the plan modification for the Theatre District project, which will be a multiple-phase, mixed-use project on the site of the Imperial Mall including both residential and commercial uses.
Tom Huston of Lincoln, representing Perry Reid, said during the teleconference council meeting the plan modification is the first in a multi-step process.
The plan modification is intended to show that the plan is consistent with the city of Hastings’ comprehensive plan for the area. The action also allows tax increment financing for the project.
The mall property is identified as a mixed-use community within the city’s comprehensive plan.
The first phase is in excess of $16 million.
It will include the demolition of the existing mall, which is about 300,000 square feet.
“Evidently demolition is good winter work,” Huston said. “I didn’t really know that, but that’s what the contractors are telling us.”
The first phase also will include construction of a public street, running diagonally across the property, and construction of a 75-unit, multi-family structure targeted for those 55 and older, at a cost of around $10 million.
The former Sun-Mart building would be used as a multi-tenant office building.
After a renovation, the theater will either be repurposed or continue to be used as a theater.
The site is disconnected from all utilities and is ready for demolition.
“Unfortunately, the face of retail has changed in this country and the Imperial Mall is going to be repurposed,” Huston said. “This site is going to be repurposed for this mixed-use development.”
Huston said Theatre District LLC intends to take on façade work for the former K-Mart and Sun-Mart buildings in 2021.
The interior work would be completed once the uses are identified.
The K-Mart building would be used as an indoor sports facility.
“It’s approximately 90,000 square feet, which is not insignificant,” he said. “These facilities are being developed around the Midwest and are proving to be very utilitarian.”
Phase 2 would be a second multi-family building, representing an investment of $10 million to $11 million.
Phase 3 would be multiple pad sites to provide neighborhood services to the area such as coffee kiosks, medical offices, a small grocery store, and additional restaurant uses.
Construction of the first multi-family building should begin around May 2021.
Hastings Fire and Rescue has been using the mall as a training site prior to the building’s demolition — an opportunity for which City Administrator Dave Ptak thanked Theatre District LLC.
“It was really great to have the cooperation as far as the use of that facility,” Ptak said.
Huston appreciated the gratitude.
“The only problem I have is that my client wanted to have a paintball tournament out there and I vetoed it.”
Councilmen Ted Schroeder and Butch Eley, who represent west Hastings including the Imperial Mall area, each also thanked Huston for the development group’s work on the project.
“In the Ward Mr. Eley and I are in, there’s very little retail out there,” Schroeder said. “I actually ran for City Council with the motivation that something would eventually happen to this area. I can’t thank you enough that you will move forward with the mixed use in there.”
He said Hastings needs to keep housing opportunities available for those 55 and older.
“We know that housing has been short in this community,” he said. “Especially, I want to be careful when I say this word, but we’re kind of an aging community.”
Schroeder said even though Hastings has quality grocery stores, the right-size grocery store on the west side would be a hit.
Eley agreed that a grocery store is key to the project.
“When my wife heard a grocery store is going to go in there her eyes opened wide, too, and many of the people I talked to,” he said. “So please, please, please do not drop the grocery store.”
Mayor Corey Stutte also thanked the developers for investing in Hastings.
“Ever since you came in with this plan for this multi-family housing and mixed use out there, I thought it was a great use for the property,” he said. “While I’ll always miss Video Kingdom and all of the fun I had in that mall, it’s great to see this new use put into place.”
In other business, the council:
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4651, an amendment to the Mary Lanning Healthcare campus master development plan, and recommended approval of a zoning change from multiple-family residential to campus institutional district for the changes.
The amendment includes four additional uses not previously proposed: Ambulance storage, central boiler plant, medical office building and parking lots.
The ambulance storage building is to house three ambulances used by Mary Lanning. These vehicles have currently either been parking on the two vacant lots north, or in the driveway at 744 N. Hastings Ave.
— Unanimously approved an agreement with Priority Medical Transport LLC, to provide backup emergency medical services to the city of Hastings.
— Unanimously approved the application of LUCKEE LLC, for Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization forgivable loan funding in the amount of $35,000 for a façade renovation project at 529 W. Second St.
— Unanimously approved a contract in the amount of $540,865 with Creative Sites LLC for the purchase and installation of an inclusive playground at Crosier Park.
— Unanimously approved submitting letters of intent for 2020 Rural Workforce Housing Funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for Phase II of Trail Ridge Subdivision and for Pioneer Trail Flats Subdivision.
— Unanimously approved the amended application of THOAR, LLC for CDBG Downtown Revitalization forgivable loan funding in the amount of $236,000 for a façade renovation project at 119 N. Hastings Ave. and 712 W. First St., which is the same building.
— Unanimously approved awarding the contract for 2021 water main improvements for $624,167.48. Construction will start in the spring, with an anticipated completion date of Aug. 1, 2021. There are four locations: New 10-inch main across South Street east of Showboat Boulevard for CPI fertilizer plant; replace and upgrade the 10-inch main to a new 12-inch main on Elm Street from Second Street to 150 feet south of the BNSF Railroad tracks; new 8-inch main on Home Street from Crane Avenue to Laird Avenue; replace and upgrade from the existing 4-inch main to a new 8-inch main on Garfield Avenue and New York Avenue, A Street to B Street.
— Unanimously approved a telecommunications line right-of-way license agreement with OPTK Network (NebraskaLink Holdings LLC).
— Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the execution of an agency agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (Aeronautics Division), for the construction phase for snow removal equipment building.
— Voted 7-0-1 to approve Ordinance No. 4652 vacating the east half of Burlington Avenue between the north right-of-way line of 21st Street and the south right-of-way line of 22nd Street. Schroeder abstained.
— Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing year-end certification of City Street Superintendent Steve Kostner. The city of Hastings received an incentive payment of $7,500 for having a certified street superintendent.
— Unanimously approved the mayor's appointment of City Administrator Dave Ptak, City Attorney Clint Schukei, City Clerk Kim Jacobitz, City Engineer Lee Vrooman and City Finance Director/City Treasurer Roger Nash. The council also unanimously approved the mayor's appointment to the Community Redevelopment Authority: Rick Klamm, five-year term ending Nov. 1, 2025; Kaleena Fong, four-year term ending Nov 1, 2024; Dan Schwartzkopf, three-year term ending Nov. 1, 2023; Dick Hysell, two-year term ending Nov. 1, 2022; and Roger Coffman, one-year term ending Nov. 1, 2021.
— Unanimously approved the slate of liaison positions for council members.
