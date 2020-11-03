A new class of recruits for Hastings Fire and Rescue had a chance to practice firefighting skills in a live setting, culminating in the controlled burn of a house on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Boyce Street.
Fire Chief Brad Starling said firefighters conducted eight live burns on Monday at 1527 Boyce St. to give recruits a chance to see how fire spreads in a structure firsthand.
“They are able to train in an actual house environment as opposed to inside a concrete structure like the fire station,” he said.
During an actual fire, firefighters are unable to take the time to point out different aspects of the fire and its spread to new recruits. Live exercises provide that opportunity in a less dangerous setting.
Windows in the building had been removed and boarded up prior to the exercises for the safety of the firefighters, but there is still danger when dealing with fire.
Starling said the biggest concern was the house to the east, but they were able to prevent damage to the structure by spraying water on it occasionally.
The training included examining the smoke and any visible flames to predict what most likely was occurring inside. Armed with that knowledge, firefighters could choose the correct tools and techniques to combat the blaze.
Recruit Max Stevens from California has been interested in the fire service for years. He applied to join the department after hearing a presentation from Hastings Fire and Rescue during one of his classes at Hastings College.
Over the last 10 weeks, he and the rest of the recruits in the latest group have spent time in the classroom as well as learning hands-on inside the house on Boyce Street.
Stevens said it was easier to learn new techniques while being able to practice in a real house.
“It’s a lot better than reading it out of a book,” he said. “Being able to get out there and do it is a great experience.”
