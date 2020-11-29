With four starters back, the Red Cloud girls basketball team seeks to improve after a winless season last year.
"We know we can improve on a lot of things this year," said coach Casey Fangmeyer.
Sophomores Marissa Hersh and Olivia Horne and junior Beua Lewis return as starters. Also returning are senior Hunter Watts and Kayce Clark, who shared time starting last year.
Senior Kassidy Uhrich also returns.
Looking to contribute are freshmen Addie Minnick, Paisley Ord and Avery Fangmeyer.
"I am hoping we can be more competitive in games this year," Fangmeyer said. "We are hoping for good numbers to come out this year, which will make practices more competitive."
"With limited time in the gym this summer, the girls will need to work hard every day we get a chance to be in the gym."
