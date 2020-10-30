RED CLOUD — On Friday night Red Cloud was looking to avenge last year’s first-round 34-33 playoff loss to Eustis-Farnam with a win over Dorchester.
The two teams went back and forth all night long until the middle of the third quarter, when Red Cloud buckled down and created a Dorchester turnover. That was exactly what the Warriors needed for a 50-36 victory, as they recorded their first playoff win since 1993.
“I talked around last night about our seniors. They were 0-for their first year. We went .500 our second year where we went to Hayes Springs and kind of got thumped in the first round, and last year we were 6-2 and went to Eustis-Farnam and got beat by a point,” said Red Cloud head coach Jason Heldt. “This year we came out and managed to go undefeated in the regular season and have Dorchester tonight who is 6-2 and I’m not going to take anything away from them. They (Dorchester) were a good team coming in and we managed a way to a win.”
In the first quarter, the Warriors needed eight plays to go 55 yards on their first scoring drive, which included 17 yards from running back Carson McCleary and a 12 yard rush Riley Lambrecht. The drive was capped off by a 19-yard touchdown run from Corbin Hoit to put the Warriors up 8-0.
The Longhorns answered with a score of their own, going 56 yards in nine plays on a drive that was capped off by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Blake Hansen to Kohl Tyser. The two-point try was blocked, leaving Red Cloud with an 8-6 lead.
McCleary dominated the next Warrior scoring drive, carrying the ball five times, including the last play that went for a 7-yard touchdown run to cap off the nine-play, 52-yard drive. The score extended the lead 14-6.
“Carson (McCleary) and I tell Berrick Hersh, if I had just one of you guys, you would have 1500 yards on the year, but we split those carries. But when it gets to crunch time Carson (McCleary) carries the load. He has got some good speed. He sees that hole and just runs hard,” said Heldt. “On the other hand, Hersh, he does a nice job blocking for him and so it is a nice combination.”
Dorchester again responded right away with a score of their own. This time the Longhorns needed eight plays to 50 yards. The drive was capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run from Garrett Tachovsky. With a successful extra two point try, the game was tied at 14-14.
Red Cloud was not fazed one bit. The Warriors came right back down the field, going 67 yards in just six plays and capping the drive off with a 30-yard touchdown run from McCleary to put the Warriors back up 20-14. Dorchester, however, had an answer for the Warriors.
After starting at their own 29-yard line, the Longhorns first play was a huge run from Tachovsky, but there was a holding call that moved the ball back to midfield. Dorchester went to the air, as Blake Hansen connected with Kohl Tyser for a 40-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 20-20.
Red Cloud would not be denied, scoring one last time in the half. The Warriors had the ball at their own 36-yard line and this time Red Cloud needed five plays to go 44 yards. This drive was capped off by a McCleary 19-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors a 28-20 halftime lead.
Red Cloud started with the football in the second half. The Warriors chewed up nearly six minutes of the clock on their opening drive. McCleary led the Warriors down to the 1, where the Hoit punched in the touchdown that gave the Warriors a two-score advantage. On the ensuing kickoff Dorchester fumbled the football and gave the ball back to the Warriors. Red Cloud jumped all over that turnover from Dorchester, scoring on the next play. Again it was McCleary doing the honors by taking the handoff for a 33-yard touchdown run to extend the Warriors lead 42-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
On Dorchester’s first possession of the fourth quarter, the Longhorns needed to find the end zone and they did just that. Dorchester needed two plays to go 38 yards, as Hansen connected with Jacob Cerny for a 35-yard touchdown pass to close the Warriors lead 42-28.
Both teams would then turn the ball over on downs, which would give the ball to Red Cloud with the chance to put the game away. Starting at midfield, Red Cloud needed four plays to go 40 yards. The drive was capped off with a 7-yard touchdown run Corbin Hoit to extend the lead 50-28.
Dorchester tacked on another touchdown but couldn’t keep the rally going any further.
Red Cloud will go on the road for the second=round of the playoffs, as the Warriors will head to Sterling next week. Heldt knows what challenges they will face.
“They (Sterling) are going to be a good team. We are going to have to play better ball next week I feel like,” said Heldt. “They (Sterling) look like a pretty good team, so we are going to have to play better.”
