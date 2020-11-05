RED CLOUD — A streamed performance addressing the topics of racism, social injustice and resilience will be presented to an audience at the Red Cloud Opera House here Friday.
The performance of “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” will be streamed beginning 7 p.m. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.
Those who are unable to attend the Opera House event can obtain a three-day digital access code allowing them access to both the production and a panel discussion to follow. The Replay Encore will be available over the Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-29.
Friday’s performance will be by the Ensemble Theatre of Houston. The production is an adaptation of Mildred Taylor’s classic young adult novel of the same title.
The story involves one family’s struggle to maintain integrity, pride and independence in the face of adversity during the Jim Crow era.
The presentation that is streamed will be a replay of an earlier live stage production. Afterward, members of the Ensemble Theatre troupe will be joined by representatives of the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation for a live panel discussion with the audience via Zoom.
Proceeds from ticket sales will allow The Willa Cather Foundation to provide the same show and classroom resources free of charge to area students and teachers.
For more information or to buy tickets, call the Opera House at 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
