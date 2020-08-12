RED CLOUD — After a difficult and winless year in 2019, the Red Cloud volleyball team is hopeful for a new adventure this fall.
“The Lady Warriors are looking forward to a new season full of opportunities,” head coach Brook Lewis said.
Red Cloud brings back six starters from a year ago, which should prove helpful in the Warriors’ attempt to get back in the win column.
“We will be led on the offensive and defensive fronts by senior Kassidy Uhrich,” Lewis said. “We are expecting a large junior class to contribute in all aspects of the game. Talented sophomores will make big plays happen. The incoming freshmen will be challenging the upperclassmen for playing time.”
Joining Uhrich and returning are fellow senior Hunter Watts, juniors Beau Lewis and Kayce Clark and sophomores Olivia Horne and Marissa Hersh. Sophomore Celia McDole and senior Taigan Drew are also expected to mix into the Warrior lineup.
“We’re excited to get into the gym and start working hard,” Lewis said.
2020 schedule
August
29, at Cambridge tournament 9 a.m.
September
1, at Meridian tournament 3 p.m.; 3, Red Cloud tournament 2 p.m.; 8, at Republican County (Kan.) triangular 4 p.m.; 10, at Wilcox-Hildreth 5:30 p.m.; 15, at Silver Lake 5:30 p.m.; 22, Deshler 5:30p.m.; 24, at Shelton triangular 5 p.m.; 26, at Hampton tournament 9 a.m.; 28, Smith Center TBD
October
1, at Hampton 5 p.m.; 6, at Kenesaw triangular 6:30 p.m.; 8, Red Cloud triangular 5:30 p.m.; 9, at Franklin TBD; 13, at Giltner 6 p.m.; 17, Twin Valley Conference tournament at Blue Hill 9 a.m.; 19, Twin Valley Conference tournament at Blue Hill TBD; 26, at subdistricts; 27, at subdistricts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.