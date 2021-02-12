Refusal sentencing
A 48-year-old Hastings woman was sentenced Feb. 4 in Adams County District Court to 60 days in jail, 30 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 15-year driver’s license revocation for a third offense of refusing to submit to a breath test on May 28, 2020.
Manuela Navarrete Beltran, whose last known address was 519 N. St. Joseph Ave., pleaded no contest Oct. 9, 2020. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from a fourth offense.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Beltran.
Third-offense refusal to submit to a breath test is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
