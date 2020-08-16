One year after coming in second place, the Hastings Regional Center won gold at the Hastings Community Olympics.
“It’s good to get the Hastings Regional Center out there because a lot of people think we’re closed. So it’s good to have our name out there,” said Bryce Blecha, who is a recreation specialist at HRC.
The Regional Center defeated the Hastings Tribune and Hastings Family YMCA in the third annual Hastings Community Olympics organized by the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department.
In 2019, the team from the Regional Center finished behind the winning team, representing the Mary Lanning Healthcare information technology department, but ahead of third-place team Pacha Soap.
James Schulte, who is activities director at the Regional Center, said participating in group activities like Community Olympics is good for team camaraderie.
“It’s really good to get everybody together and get competitive,” he said.
Schulte encouraged more work groups to participate in the future.
“I think next year Pacha Soap should come out because we really like to beat them,” he said. “That’s my open challenge to Pacha Soap.”
Pacha came in first during the event’s first year.
The battle for second place came down to tug-of-war and a coin flip.
The Hastings Family YMCA initially defeated the Hastings Tribune in straight games as part of a two-out-of-three round robin contest.
The Hastings Regional Center then defeated the Y in two straight games.
The Regional Center was led by Schulte, wearing an American flag cape and stars and stripes full-face plastic map. On Schulte’s command, his fellow tug-of-war teammates pulled back on the rope, quickly yanking the YMCA team across the line.
The Regional Center could not duplicate that success against the Tribune team, however, which defeated the Regional Center in two straight games as quickly as the Regional Center defeated the Y.
Going into tug of war, the Tribune had a seven-point lead over the Y for second place, 262-255. The Regional Center was solidly in first place with 315 points.
First place for tug of war was worth 50 points, second place 35 points and third place 20 points.
“It came down to the tug-of-war for second and third place,” said Ryan Martin, recreation superintendent for Hastings Parks and Rec. “We ended up doing a coin flip, and that was not only a coin flip for tug-of-war, but a coin flip for the overall standings because the second- and third-place determination of tug of war would’ve helped out with the standings, too.”
For Cameron Johnson, who works in the composing department for the Tribune, it was a full weekend. He competed in four of the five events on Friday night and three of the six events on Saturday.
“It was a fun time, just very tiring because I was signed up for so many things that were so close together,” he said. “As soon as one ended I’d run to the next, learn how to do that and then go to the next.”
Among his victories was winning — along with photographer Laura Beahm — the tank races. The Tribune also won bowling and quiz bowl contests.
Competitors paddled plastic water tanks, provided by sponsor Hastings Equity Manufacturing, through a course on Lake Hastings. Other sponsors included Pastime Lanes and the Y.
The tank races were also a favorite for Martin and were a highlight for weekend weather that was quite different than last year.
“The weather was great,” Martin said. “I kept looking at the forecast all week long. Last year it rained on us and we improvised. Our tank races moved from Lake Hastings to inside at the Rec Center (last year) and we did an obstacle course out of it. We didn’t have to improv this year, which was nice and it was nice to see all of our events as planned.”
Capture the duck — a twist on capture the flag, using rubber ducks instead of flags — provided one of the more physical contests.
It was so physical that Caleb Hahne, personal trainer and wellness assistant with the Y, had his shorts torn during a capture the duck round against the Regional Center.
“My shorts got ripped, but it was a good time,” he said later. “It was an aggressive game. It was a good change of pace from the rest of the weekend.”
Hahne also appreciated the team-building aspect of Community Olympics.
“Our team had a lot of fun,” he said. “It was good to get our organization together and compete as a team.”
While Martin would’ve liked to have had more than three teams, he still considered the weekend a success, coming as it did in the midst of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“I don’t know how much COVID-19 may have deterred people from wanting to do it,” he said. “We improv’d and getting approved from the South Heartland District Health Department and going with our game plan of sanitization everywhere and keeping teams apart as much as we could.”
There were six teams in 2019.
“I think it went really well, Martin said. “Hopefully, next year going forward maybe we’ll get more teams participating. Being our third year, I’ll take three teams. It’s still an improvement from the first year when we had two teams.”
