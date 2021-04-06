As economic development officials in southern Nebraska and northern Kansas explore the feasibility of a possible initiative to promote “heritage tourism” across a 49-county area, some residents of the affected area are wary of what the project might do to personal freedoms.
According to a recent article posted to the Red Cloud Tourism & Commerce website, www.visitredcloud.com, a volunteer board currently is seeking nonprofit status for an entity known as the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership.
The nonprofit entity would raise money for a feasibility study concerning the possible creation of a Kansas Nebraska National Heritage Area covering a defined expanse of mostly agricultural land dotted mainly by farmsteads and small towns — an expanse to include the entirety of Tribland.
The affected area includes the southern three tiers of counties in Nebraska, from Red Willow and Frontier counties on the west to Gage County on the east; and the northern three tiers of counties in Kansas, from Decatur and Sheridan counties on the west to Marshall and Pottawatomie counties on the east.
The feasibility study, which would include public meetings, would gauge support for designation of a Kansas Nebraska NHA. After reaching a favorable conclusion, leaders from the two states could seek support from their respective members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate and try to get such an area designated by act of Congress.
The federal National Heritage Area program is administered by the National Park Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Interior, and may bring certain kinds of financial assistance from the federal government for projects and programs in a designated NHA.
According to the Red Cloud article, the NHA program “amounts to a coordinated effort between organizations in south central Nebraska and north central Kansas to market the region and celebrate its heritage tourism assets” — an effort that, if successful, would draw more visitors to the region and cause more tourism dollars to circulate through the area economy.
Again according to the Red Cloud article, NHA designation doesn’t affect anyone’s private property rights “in any way, shape or form without the consent of the owner.”
The NHA program was established in 1984 under the administration of President Ronald Reagan. In the intervening years, Congress has established a total of 55 NHAs across the United States — including six in 2019 that were signed into law by former President Donald Trump.
One of the existing NHAs covers 29 counties in eastern Kansas and 12 counties in western Missouri and focuses on the history of the “border war” in that area in the mid-19th century.
The Red Cloud article states that President Joe Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order calling for a “30x30” initiative to protect 30% of the United States’ land area and 30% of its ocean area by 2030 has nothing to do with NHAs.
Still, some Nebraska and Kansas residents are concerned about how the establishment of an NHA could affect their ability to use their private property as they see fit. They are characterizing the possible action as a “land grab.”
Norman Kincaide, a member of the Southeast Colorado Private Property Rights Council, will be in the area over the next eight days to give community talks about how his group fought off a proposal for establishment of a Canyons & Plains NHA in the area where he lives.
Meetings in Tribland are planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Cloud Community Center in Red Cloud and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Stastny Community Center in Hebron. Those meetings are open to the public.
Other meetings are April 9 in Hill City, Kansas; April 10 at the Midtown Ramada Inn in Grand Island as part of the daylong Eagle Forum (registration fee required); April 11 in Lincoln County, Kansas; April 12 in Abilene, Kansas; April 13 in Clay Center, Kansas; April 14 in WaKeeney, Kansas; and April 15 in Norton, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.