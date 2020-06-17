Organizers for the Relay for Life of Adams County are hosting a week of virtual events to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Shawna Crawford, event lead for the Relay For Life of Adams County, said they have changed this year’s theme to “Cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we,” referring to the lack of public gatherings due to the novel coronavirus disease. The original event had been scheduled for June 5 at the Hastings College track.
“Cancer patients need us more than ever,” she said. “It is still very important. Yes, it looks different, but we can still have a lot of fun with it.”
Due to the pandemic, the American Cancer Society called off its live events and asked relay organizers to transition to online activities. Crawford said holding a live event may have put people at risk.
“Our people are very immunocompromised,” she said. “We at no way want to put anyone at risk.”
Organizers planned online activities for each day of the week, with some ideas coming from similar events held across the country.
“We’ve got a lot of opportunities for people to participate,” Crawford said.
On Monday, the virtual silent action went live on 32auctions.com. The Relay For Life of Adams County’s silent auction page can be found at www.32auctions.com/organizations/65089/auctions/81420?t=all.
This site allows users to set a maximum bid for an item, mark items as a favorite and more. Bids will close Friday at 5 p.m. Winning bidders will pay by going to relayforlife.org/adamscone and making a donation button to the Auction Team.
The Virtual Campsite Contest began Monday, inviting participants to decorate their yard, a room in their house, or some other area in a Relay theme. Participants can post pictures of their campsites and decorations to the group’s Facebook page until Friday. The Event Leadership Team will announce a winner the week after the event and a prize will be awarded to the winner.
Photos of previous Relay gear are being collected for the Vintage Relay Gear Contest that began Monday. Participants post photos of themselves wearing their oldest Relay shirts, pins, hats or other items, or a photo of the gear by Thursday for a chance to win prizes. The person with the oldest gear photo will win, or a winner will be chosen randomly if there are several pictures entered for the same year.
On Monday, organizers also asked for photos of people involved in the fight against cancer to highlight the American Cancer Society’s mission.
Team Challenge Tuesday invited participants to post pictures of teams from previous years Relay events.
Tuesday was also the start of the 72 hours of Giving Challenge where everyone was challenged to raise at least $72 in 72 hours.
For Walk a Lap Wednesday, participants were asked to take videos walking a lap and post it to the Relay Facebook page. The walk could be outdoors or inside a house.
Crawford said the walk is normally a large part of the event and they wanted to make sure to include it even though they weren’t able to get together in person.
“Walk your lap wherever you feel comfortable doing it,” she said.
They also hosted an Online Kahoot Trivia Fundraising event where anyone who donated could play for a chance to win prizes. Trivia questions focused on Hastings and the American Cancer Society.
For Throwback Thursday, they are asking people to share favorite photos from previous Relay events and explain why they participate in the event.
For Fundraising Friday, teams are asked to share fundraisers on their event page.
The Virtual Luminaria Ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. Friday on the event Facebook page. A video of the ceremony will be emailed out to all participants the week following the event. People with bags from previous years are invited to take photos or video of them and share them to the group’s Facebook page. They invite everyone to place luminaria on their porch or simply turn on a porch light at 9:15 p.m. as a symbol of remembrance, honor and hope for a future cure.
People can dedicate a Luminaria Bag or Song through https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=97107&pg=informational&sid=212807&name=virtual-luminaria.
Crawford said the Luminaria Ceremony is an important part of each year’s Relay For Life event because it provides the opportunity to remember those lost to cancer and honor survivors.
She said 25th anniversary commemorative T-shirts will be available through July 24 from the local business Small Town Famous at https://shopstf.com/products/relay.
Crawford said they hope to have a normal Relay event in August.
“If we are able to have an in-person event, participants will be able to have their shirts in time,” she said.
