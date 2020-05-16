Several types of businesses in the South Heartland Health District will see relaxed operating restrictions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, effective Monday.
In the case of restaurants, dining rooms may reopen. And barbershops and salons, massage therapy practices and body art businesses may reopen their doors for the first time in several weeks.
All those businesses will be required to adhere to mandatory safety regulations, however — and much longer lists of safety recommendations also come into play.
Restaurants
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, restaurants reopening their dining rooms must limit their number of customers at any one time to no more than 50% of their maximum occupancy.
Dining parties are limited to six individuals each, and the parties must remain at least 6 feet apart.
Customers aren’t allowed to serve themselves from buffets or salad bars. Their food must be brought to their tables by restaurant staff.
Bar and counter seating aren’t allowed, and customers may not consume alcohol on the premises unless they are having a meal.
All of the above rules must be followed as a matter of law. But restaurants also are asked to adhere to many other guidelines developed by the NDHHS Division of Public Health and the Nebraska Restaurant Association.
The recommendations include all employees wearing face coverings that are washable and must be laundered or replaced daily. Employees must wash their hands before and after putting on the mask and after every time they touch it.
Whenever possible, workers who are serving food should not also be doing other duties such as handling money.
Tables and chairs should be disinfected after each customer leaves, and all high-touch surfaces (like door handles) should be disinfected every four hours.
Employees should be screened for fever and other symptoms consistent with COVID-19 before every shift. Also, employees who are well but have a family member at home sick with COVID-19 should notify their supervisors before starting their shifts so the employer can consult with the local health department about whether it is appropriate for those employees to be working.
Restaurants should have a response plan for what to do if any employee turns up as a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19. Employers also are encouraged to schedule certain employees together in “contact pods” and to redesign workflow to keep workers physically separated from each other as much as possible.
Pool tables, dart boards, video arcades and other game equipment and areas are to be kept closed.
Restaurants are encouraged to erect partitions where possible to separate high-traffic walking areas from customer seating.
Use of reuseable paper menus should be abandoned in favor of throw-away menus or digital menu boards or tablets with anti-microbial screens. Touchless payment or pay-at-table devices also are encouraged. Restaurants without touchless payment systems should consider disinfecting credit cards before returning them to customers.
Barbershops and salons
As a matter of law, all clients and staff in barbershops and salons must wear face masks at all times on-site. The businesses also must adhere to the maximum 10-person rule for customers and other invitees on the premises, excluding staff.
Additional best-practice guidelines were developed by the NDHHS Division of Public Health, state Department of Economic Development, state industry leders and the Get Nebraska Growing Task Force, to be used in conjunction with existing rules from the state bodies regulating those industries.
Recommendations for staff include staggering work shifts, pre-screening employees for illness, and redesigning workflow to promote social distancing.
Customer chairs are to be at least 6 feet apart, and all items like magazines and stylebooks that can’t be disinfected should be removed from waiting rooms. Each customer should get a clean or disinfected cape, or the business should use disposable capes.
Between customers, everything at the station should be disinfected. This includes chairs and headrests, tools like shears and clippers, brushes and combs, mirrors and more. When possible, towels should be kept in air-tight locations separate from client stations.
Hand sanitizer should be provided inside the door for customers, and doors should be cleaned and door windows wiped down every half-hour. Where possible, front and back doors should be used to establish one-way traffic through the business.
Businesses are urged to encourage appointments and discourage walk-ins and to promote advance payment online or other forms of contactless payment.
Customers should wait outside in their vehicles prior to being called in for service, or should stand in line 6 feet apart outside the door while waiting for service. If waiting rooms are needed, people should stay 6 feet apart, and chairs should be wiped down every half-hour.
Massage therapy, body art
In massage therapy businesses and in body art businesses (branding, body piercing, permanent color technology and tattooing), all clients and staff are required by law to wear face masks at all times on the premises. As in barbershops and salons, no more than 10 customers and invitees may be on the premises at any one time.
When a client is being served, no additional guests may be present unless the client is a minor. In that case, one parent or guardian may be there.
Again, appointments and contactless payment methods are encouraged, and walk-ins are discouraged.
Separate lists of guidelines have been published for the massage therapy and body art businesses.
For complete listings of regulations and recommendations that will apply for restaurants, barbershops and salons, massage therapy and body art businesses in the South Heartland health district, visit southheartlandhealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.