For Nebraska agriculture, which has been on a farm income “roller coaster ride” over the past decade, the onset of COVID-19 last spring brought a stomach-turning drop.
That’s the picture painted by a newly released economic analysis of the novel coronavirus disease and its impact on the state’s ag sector.
The report, unveiled Sept. 23, was produced by the Platte Institute, a Nebraska-focused conservative think tank, and the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, which is the state’s largest general farm organization.
The document explains how the onset of the pandemic — and the public health measures enacted to help thwart it — hurt agriculture by upending supply and demand for food, fuel and fiber — for example, closing restaurants and school lunch rooms and taking vehicles off U.S. roadways.
The document is titled “Disruptions from COVID-19 on Nebraska’s Agriculture.” The authors are Sarah Curry, policy director at the Platte Institute, and Jay Rempe, Farm Bureau senior economist.
In the 14-page report, the authors explain how the pandemic in March hit Americans where they live, drastically changing consumption habits in a way that scrambled supply chains and hurt farmers’ ability to sell their products.
First, Curry and Rempe say, the hospitality, restaurant and institutional food sector, or HRI, essentially shut down in mid-March as travel was restricted, restaurants closed their dining rooms, and schools, colleges and universities closed their campuses and went to remote learning delivery for the balance of the spring semester.
Altogether, HRI accounted for a remarkable 54% of all food consumed in the United States prior to the pandemic.
Suddenly, however, consumers needed to cook and eat their meals at home — and that’s a different ballgame from a supply-and-demand standpoint.
“Since the HRI and retail grocery segments have completely different supply chains, supply chains were ill-equipped to deal with the shutdown of one demand segment and meet the onslaught of demand in the other segment,” Curry and Rempe wrote.
At the same time shoppers were “sprinting to grocery stores” to fill their pantries with food, paper products and other consumables, they were parking their vehicles, abandoning plans for vacations, road trips and most non-essential travel.
Demand for motor fuel tanked as a result — another major blow to farmers whose crops serve as feedstock for ethanol plants around Nebraska.
“Estimates suggested that at one point, gasoline consumption was off 36% in 2020 compared to the same period last year,” Curry and Rempe wrote. “The immediate impact for Nebraska agriculture was the idling and slowdown of ethanol production as less ethanol was needed for blending into gasoline.”
But even as corn producers lost a key market, livestock producers, many of whom depend on feed co-products of the ethanol industry, were sent scrambling after alternatives for their rations.
“The first punch, with its demand destruction and uncertainty, caused commodity prices to spiral downward,” Curry and Rempe wrote.
April brought more pain for the ag sector as COVID-19 outbreaks in meat processing plants across Nebraska and beyond began to interfere with plant operations.
Before long, the slaughterhouse queue was backing up and consumers began to notice price increases and even product shortages at the meat counter.
“Between complete shutdowns, reduced operations and slower speeds, the processing facilities were operating between 60-70% of capacity at one point,” Curry and Rempe wrote. “Livestock prices plunged. The situation was exacerbated by large cattle and hog inventories coming into the year.”
Livestock producers unable to deliver their slaughter-weight animals to processors on schedule were forced to seek alternatives — and keep incurring feed costs. In the most dire situations, some producers euthanized animals as a last resort to stop their own financial hemorrhaging.
“The situation has greatly improved, and processing has returned to near pre-COVID-19 levels with facilities operating extra hours,” the authors wrote. “However, it will take some time for the clogged supply chains to clear.”
For farmers, the last decade has been a feast-or-famine economic proposition, with high prices in 2011, 2012 and 2013 prompted by drought, export demand and ethanol production eventually falling under pressure from record crop production, trade difficulties and stabilizing ethanol demand. Land values eventually started to drop a bit, but not on a pace commensurate with declining farm income.
Over a four-year period after 2013, net farm income in Nebraska fell 69%, to $2.3 billion. Since then, the income number has trended up with help from federal trade assistance payments.
Curry and Rempe cited the most recent projections from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research showing net farm income in Nebraska for 2020 will be down 23% year-over-year from 2019, with federal payments accounting for 50% of the total.
In June, Nebraska Farm Bureau released an analysis showing that, based on a “snapshot” of revenue losses from key commodities and livestock, the state’s ag sector could take nearly $3.7 billion in losses this year due to COVID-19 if economic conditions didn’t improve. That loss figure didn’t include financial assistance from state and federal COVID-19 relief programs, however.
The losses projected in the June report included $1.17 billion for corn and soybean farmers, $971 million for beef producers, $166 million for pork producers, nearly $66 million for dairy farmers and $8.7 million for wheat farmers.
“The estimates assumed prices wouldn’t improve for the remainder of the year,” Curry and Rempe stated in their September analysis. “With the time remaining in 2020, price improvements can change these figures markedly to the better. Yet, the results still demonstrate the potential magnitude of the financial challenges facing farm and ranch families.”
Pandemic relief programs now benefiting farm country include the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, two programs created under the federal CARES Act; and other relief packages established to target agriculture specifically, such as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, along with regular farm programs.
According to the Platte Institute/Farm Bureau analysis, 21,977 agricultural jobs in Nebraska were preserved in recent months because of the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans to small businesses to help them maintain payroll, hire back laid-off workers and cover overhead costs such as rent and utilities.
Nebraska businesses have received 42,497 loans under PPP amounting to more than $3.4 billion.
CFAP, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, assists ag commodity and livestock producers who suffered a price decline of 5% or more, or who faced supply chain disruptions. As of Sept. 8, Nebraska producers had been allocated $679 million through the program, with 60% going to livestock producers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.