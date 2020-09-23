Transfers Amani Monroe and Sydney Mullin have fit right into Hastings College’s overall scheme on the volleyball court this season.
The pair of first-year Broncos led the attack Wednesday night in a four-set win over Doane 25-15, 25-17, 25-27, 25-16.
“I think they (Monroe and Mullin) had really good setter-hitter connections,” said senior right side Lucy Skoch. “They were just on a roll, honestly. I love to see that and I love to see everybody celebrating with them.”
It was Skoch who punished a team-high 14 kills on her senior night, but Monroe (11), Mullin (10) and Emily Krolikowski (10) joined her in double figures.
Doane’s defense never seemed to make the correct adjustment on Hastings’ middle attacks. The Broncos repeatedly ran quick sets over the middle and Monroe and Mullin made the Tigers pay.
“I think part of it was (Doane) was solo-blocking them,” Allard said. “They weren’t putting two blockers on them, so if they’re not going to respect the middle blocker by allowing two people to block them, we’re going to run them all day long.”
Through the first two sets, Mullin was hitting .625 with five kills and no errors; Monroe was slugging 4.417 with eight kills and three errors.
At one point, Allard shouted from the bench and pointed at Monroe on the floor, suggesting her setters keep feeding her the ball.
“She’s hitting, like, 1.000,” Allard said.
Obviously, that number didn’t hold up, but the success on HC’s swings over the middle — for the most part — did.
Hastings dominated the first two sets with long serving runs and sturdy defense.
Doane, which has lost four straight matches, finished the opening stanza in the negative, hitting minus 0.029 with 10 kills coupled by 11 errors.
With Claire Larson at the serving line, Hastings rattled off nine straight points to escape a 13-13 tie. Ultimately, the Broncos ended the game on a 12-2 run, concluding it with a block by Mullin.
Hastings rushed out to an 11-2 advantage in the second game. Skoch pounded five of the team’s 16 kills in the set to put the Broncos in position to sweep their rivals.
However, Doane staved off a furious HC comeback in set three to force the fourth game.
The Broncos had trouble all night finding an answer for Doane’s Ryed Creek, who paced the Tigers with 12 kills and hit .273. Creek scored eight kills in Doane’s third set win.
After the Tigers led by as many as six at 19-13, a Monroe kill and block, and a Doane error cut the deficit in half.
A kill my Mullin and an error by Doane forced a timeout at 22-20.
Skoch terminated to make it a one-point game and Doane got a kill before back-to-back Tiger errors tied the game at 23.
Skoch gave Hastings match point, but Doane forced extras and ended the set with a 4-1 scoring run.
Hastings’ defense re-centered in set four, which the Broncos soared through for the match victory. Another Larson serving run in the second half of the set pushed Doane to the brink. Monroe scored on back-to-back solo blocks and produced the final Hastings kill of the evening during the stretch.
“I think (our defense) is a momentum builder,” Allard said. “We dig up a hard-driven ball or something that we’re not supposed to dig, and that just fuels the fire to the offense, and now they’re ready to swing away at it.”
Libero Ireland Currey led with 23 digs, but Allard commended defensive specialist Kamri Adler for her back row play. Adler scooped 14 digs, including her extension of two rallies — one in each the second and third set — where the Hastings High graduate dug up consecutive attacks whilst recovering from the first attack.
“She’s phenomenal,” Allard said. “Not just defensively, but in serve receive. She comes in every day and works hard. She’s consistent and I know what I can expect out of her. She pairs well with Ireland back there, which is great.”
“Kudos to Kam,” Skoch added.
St. Cecilia grad Makenna Asher finished with her fourth double-double of the season with 27 assists and 12 digs.
Dani Bruha added five kills and Marlee Taylor tallied four for HC.
Senior setter Claira Thede dished 21 assists, served two aces, and picked eight digs.
Allard, a second-year coach, said the senior class has been instrumental in adopting her strategy and implementing it.
“These three seniors have truly bought in to what I want to do with this program and where it’s going,” Allard said. “Last year was a little bit rough, but i feel like this year they came in and they were ready to contribute. I also gave them a little bit more free rein with what our culture was going to be. I think the stepped up and really molded the culture of our team this year.”
Hastings finished below .500 last season, Allard’s first at the helm. But Skoch is determined to go out in a positive way, especially with the added obstacles this pandemic year has provided.
“We’re in a lot different place than we were last year,” Skoch said. “I feel like we trust each other, seniors-to-coach and coach-to-seniors.”
Postponements
Hastings College on Wednesday announced the postponement of two upcoming volleyball matches.
The Broncos will no longer travel to Omaha to face College of St. Mary on Sept. 30 or host Mount Marty Oct. 3. Both programs have illnesses related to COVID-19.
HC’s next match listed on its website is scheduled for Oct. 3, when it will host Kansas Wesleyan.
Doane (3-4, 1-4)...........15 17 27 16
Hastings (4-2, 3-1)...... 25 25 25 25
Doane (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Petersen 0-0-0; Genna Ryan-Piasecki 7-1-3; Kennedy Scheele 8-0-1; Katie Ellard 0-0-0; Joslyn Crow 1-0-0; Ryed Creek 12-0-2; Kirsten Bures 7-0-1; Jaime Renshaw 2-0-0; MacKenzie Brandl 0-0-0; Jadyn Branson 0-0-0; Gabby Menghini 1-0-0; Simonie Mendenhall 7-0-1; Anna Sluka 0-0-0. Totals 45-1-4.
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Lucy Skoch 14-0-3; Claira Thede 0-2-0; Emily Krolikowski 10-0-1; Danielle Bruha 5-0-5; Marlee Taylor 4-0-2; Ireland Currey 0-1-0; Claire Larson 0-1-0; Makenna Asher 0-0-0; Kamri Adler 0-0-0; Taylor Harrington 0-0-0; Sydney Mullin 10-0-5; Amani Monroe 11-0-10. Totals 54-4-15 1/2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.