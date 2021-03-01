Eldon Orthmann has worked with a lot of different organizations and a lot of different people over his more than 14 years on the Adams County Board.
Adams County feted Orthmann with a reception on Monday, which happened to be Orthmann’s final day as a member of the Adams County Board of Commissioners.
“I’m going to miss it; I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “I think I’m probably going to come up here every once in a while. I’ve just been involved with a bunch of different boards. I was trying to think how many other organizations I’ve worked with since I joined the board. It’s quite a few.”
The board unanimously approved Orthmann’s resignation on Feb. 16. He said in an interview after that meeting he thought it was time for him to step down.
Orthmann, 76, first was elected to the board in 2006. Most recently he defeated challenger Willis Hunt in the 2018 Republican primary election.
Orthmann was elected board chairman by his fellow members in 2016 and served in that role until 2020 when he declined to be re-elected and was succeeded by current Chairman Lee Hogan.
Orthmann is a rental property owner and retired photographer. His wife, Tammy, owns Bath Bliss Gifts in downtown Hastings.
On Monday, many of the different county officials and representatives from other organizations who worked with Orthmann came to the reception to give their regards to the Orthmanns.
“I appreciate it. I do,” Orthmann said.
Retired Register of Deeds Ann Hinton baked cupcakes for the occasion.
Orthmann was board chairman when District 2 representative Glen Larsen was appointed in May 2017 to fill a board vacancy following the death of former board member Mike Weeks.
Larsen said on Monday that Orthmann was a big asset helping him get up to speed as a board member.
“We talked about the things the board did and etcetera and so forth,” Larsen said.
Orthmann educated Larsen about the offices and people outside of the county government with whom board members work.
“I really enjoyed his expertise and the time he spent with me; the other guys (helped), too,” Larsen said. “He did a good job, I think.”
Sheriff John Rust said Orthmann has been a dedicated county official.
“He’s put in a lot of time and effort with the different meetings and aspects of the operation of the county,” Rust said. “He’s done a very good job over the years protecting the interests and watching the money for the county.”
Adams County Information Technology Coordinator Ron Kucera said Orthmann always worked well with the IT department.
“Whatever we thought we needed he would help us,” Kucera said. “He’s been an easy guy to work with.”
Adams County now has 45 days to fill the District 7 vacancy on the county board. District 7 is shaped like a backward L and stretches north and west through Hastings.
Letters of interest and resumes will be accepted between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Adams County Clerk’s Office until March 19. An assessment questionnaire will need to be completed by each applicant upon applying.
For more information, contact County Clerk Ramona Thomas at 402-461-7107 or rthomas@adamscounty.org.
