From the Spanish flu and world wars, right up to the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond, the Hastings Family YMCA has been there for the community for 140 years.
This year marks the Hastings Family YMCA’s 140th anniversary. The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated that milestone with an anniversary salute Thursday morning, after the YMCA board of directors’ monthly meeting.
“It’s amazing that it’s been around so long, obviously,” board president Zach Bosle said in an interview after the salute. “For my family, personally, we’ve been here since 1888 and just the idea of having an organization like the YMCA that even predates that — it’s staggering. You hear that 140 number, and it is hard to even process. I think it just goes to show that the support has always been here and it’s only strengthening and it’s witnessed so many things over the last 140 years. And really, what’s happened with COVID and our recent history, it’s nothing new to the YMCA when you look through the window of other pandemics like the Spanish flu in 1918. Our response has been strong with the Y during all of this and has provided an opportunity for people, even through what all has been going on recently. The future’s looking good for the YMCA here in Hastings. We’ve got a rich history behind us.”
For Bosle, who grew up in the Hastings area, the YMCA has always been a part of his life.
“It gives kids an opportunity to find their place, not just in athletics, but socially as well,” he said. “All my first experiences as a kid, growing up in this community, all happened at the YMCA.”
Jill McMahon, chairwoman of the Chamber Diplomats, presented Hastings Family YMCA CEO Troy Stickels with a plaque recognizing the 140th anniversary.
In his remarks to a crowd of about 25 people — chamber representatives, YMCA board members and staff — Stickels said at 140 years, the YMCA is a year older than Hastings College.
“I joke with them a lot that I’m sure we’ve been working together for a very long time,” he said. “We like to talk about history with our staff because it’s important for them to understand we’ve been doing this for a very long time. We’re not going anywhere. We are important to the community.”
YMCAs were established in communities, first as Bible studies, as the railroad was being built from the east to the west.
“Our Christian heritage is important to what we do,” Stickels said. “We, as a staff, talk about that a lot.”
Nowadays, the YMCA has a mostly female membership.
“We’re very involved in youth development,” Stickels said. “Healthy living is a big part of what we do.”
The YMCA anniversary celebration will continue throughout the year, including with its first summer festival — SummerFest at Brickyard Park on June 12.
The Hastings Family YMCA is collaborating with the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Hastings Parks and Recreation to organize SummerFest.
The festival will include unique activities such as zip lining, bungee trampolines, rock walls, ropes courses and more. Admission to the festival will be free for the public, and wristbands will be available for purchase to participate in the activities.
In addition to the activities and games, food vendors will be on hand to provide meals and treats throughout the day, as well as cost-effective barbecue options for families.
Directly following the festival, guests are invited to stay for the free concert hosted by Hastings Parks and Recreation. The country music group West Wind will be featured.
