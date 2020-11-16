Staff and wire
Gov. Pete Ricketts stood firm Monday in his opposition to a statewide mask mandate despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm Nebraska’s hospitals and indications that many residents aren’t taking the pandemic seriously.
Ricketts urged residents to voluntarily wear a mask, saying it’s one step of many to slow the pandemic.
The Republican governor has focused heavily on getting voluntary compliance from residents, with campaigns urging people to avoid crowds, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they feel sick or show symptoms of the virus. He said he’s hopeful that residents will follow the guidelines to avoid the tougher restrictions he has promised if hospitals become more crowded.
“Everybody can be a part of this,” he said at a news conference, speaking via video link since he is in quarantine following exposure to the virus.
Ricketts also has refused to let local public health districts impose their own restrictions within their areas. He said he wouldn’t do so because the virus is spreading statewide, unlike earlier this year when hotspots were contained to specific regions.
Those decisions have drawn criticism from some state lawmakers, who believe Nebraska should be doing more to curb the spread of the virus.
On Monday, state Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said he believes that cities have the authority to impose their own local mask mandates.
Wayne, the chairman of the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee, said he’d like to see a statewide mask mandate.
“Absent this state action, however, I believe that individual cities in Nebraska have the authority to take decisive action and follow the lead of Omaha and Lincoln by not just suggesting we wear a mask to stop the spread, but by requiring it,” Wayne said.
The Nebraska State Education Association, representing public school teachers, on Monday also called for a statewide mandate in classrooms. The group released a survey of 6,500 Nebraska teachers, which showed that 92% support a mask mandate for teachers and students and nearly one in four plan to leave the profession by the end of the school year.
The number of new confirmed daily cases declined Sunday after a sharp increase over the last few weeks, according to the state’s online tracking portal. Nebraska now has the nation’s seventh-highest diagnosis rate nationwide, with one out of every 136 residents having been diagnosed.
Nebraska reported 1,327 new cases Sunday, down from the new record high of 2,681 on Nov. 6, but far higher than it was in the summer, when the number of new cases per day was consistently less than 300. The state has recorded 98,161 new cases and 779 deaths since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the state’s hospitals are struggling to keep pace with a surge in new hospitalizations, although administrators said last week that their facilities are still safe for patients.
On Sunday, the state saw a new record of 914 active hospitalizations. If the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients rises to around 1,170, Ricketts said he will impose new social distancing restrictions on restaurants, bars, churches and other public and private gatherings.
State Board of Education, NSEA speak out
On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Education announced that the elected state Board of Education has passed a resolution in favor of a statewide mask mandate.
Meanwhile, officials of the 28,000-member Nebraska State Education Association conducted a news conference detailing a survey of members Oct. 23-Nov. 2 addressing their experiences and attitudes concerning the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
The survey questionnaire went out to 18,693 members, and 6,519 responded, for a return rate of 35%, said Jenni Benson, president of the organization.
“Considering the high demands on teachers right now, 35% is an excellent return rate,” Benson said.
The survey results show 59% of respondents don’t believe the learning model currently being used by their school systems is equitable to meet the needs of students. Also, 59% don’t believe they are being given enough time to prepare for their teaching workload, which in some cases includes both in-person and online instruction, as they are compelled to cover for absent colleagues, cope with larger-than-normal class sizes, and deal with other challenges related to COVID-19.
Fifty-two percent of respondents don’t believe their school district is listening to educator input as it relates to the pandemic. Seventy-one percent believe their school district has provided enough personal protective equipment to protect the staff, and 74% believe enough PPE is available to protect students. Ninety-two percent believe masks should be mandated for both students and staff in schools.
Benson highlighted a survey question in which respondents were asked to select one word they would use to describe their predominant feeling about teaching at this time. The four most selected choices, in order, were “overwhelmed,” “stressed,” “frustrated” and “worried,” with those four descriptors being selected by a combined total of 86%.
A total of 2,269 respondents added comments, she said, ranging from one word to pages in length, and “lots of them were heartbreaking,” reflecting both personal anxieties and hardships and deep concern for their students and their families.
She also pointed to the fact that 23% of respondents statewide, 30% in Lincoln and 31% in Omaha said they plan to retire from teaching or quit teaching at the end of this academic year or are looking for another career opportunity and will leave teaching as soon as they find one.
“This is a very troubling statistic that we collected,”she said. “These issues of teaching around COVID have affected the career plans of many teachers.”
Benson said that pursuant to action by the NSEA board of directors, the group will petition the state Board of Education to declare that the interventions and protocols recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the University of Nebraska Medical Center be adopted as the safety criteria schools must follow to remain open.
The group also is calling for a statewide directed health measure imposing a mask mandate; a 10-person limit on both indoor and outdoor gatherings; temporary closure of bars and suspension of indoor dining at restaurants and a new Takeout Nebraska campaign to support the restaurant industry; and a de-densification of school classrooms with alternative staffing and student attendance patterns, especially when students are eating.
She and Maddie Fennell, the NSEA executive director, said school administrators need to listen to educators’ views and show greater empathy and more leadership as they lead their staffs through the pandemic.
Specific recommendations include:
- Suspending evaluations for non-probationary teachers
- Making curriculum adjustments and relaxing pacing
- Providing planning time, not more training, as allowed by recent Nebraska Department of Education guidance
- Having more administrators cover classes instead of taking away teacher plan time and increasing the numbers of students in class
- Providing factual COVID-19 statistics for school systems to the public and school staff
- Imposing a moratorium on all in-person youth and high school sports and extracurricular activities until January 2021.
Benson said her organization has found State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and the Department of Education to be helpful and supportive during the pandemic, but that Ricketts needs to step up and show leadership.
“Our hospitals and our schools are breaking under the burdens we are placing on them, and it’s affecting both hospitals and schools,” she said.
“Let me use every teacher skill I have to get this message across,” said Benson, a 30-year veteran of the education field. “If the leadership in this state won’t make hard decisions and put mandates in place, our schools will close whether or not they stand up and say, ‘Schools need to remain open.’ Our schools will close. Our hospitals will continue to be overrun, and more Nebraskans will die: Our friends. Our family. And we hold Gov. Ricketts — the one person in this state who could actually mandate change — we hold him 100% accountable for what is happening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.