GILTNER – A late schedule change due to COVID-19 let Giltner host a football game Friday instead of missing out.
Unfortunately, the game didn’t turn out so fortunate, as did the Hornets’ opportunity to get a game going. Giltner fell to the Bulldogs 78-6 to drop to 0-2.
The Hornets originally had Riverside as their Friday-night opponent. But Riverside had to cancel earlier in the week because of a COVID-19 case.
Giltner found out Friday morning that the Hornets would indeed get the chance play, after all. The opponent would Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family.
HLHF had its original Friday opponent cancel because of a COVID-19 case. HLHF phoned Giltner to see whether the Hornets would be interested in playing the Bulldogs, since both teams would otherwise remain idle Friday.
“It all happened about 7:15 (Friday) morning. We’d known about our (Riverside) game for about two days,” said Giltner coach Chip Bartos. “We were out practicing (Friday) morning preparing for Loomis next week. (HLHF) called and asked if we wanted a game. I said ‘heck yes’ and I told the boys.
“We had been under the impression that we weren’t going to play at all. It worked out great. I was glad we were able to play a game, and we have a lot of things that we can improve on now.”
In the game’s early going the teams went toe to toe, but neither team could score. But late in the first quarter, things started going badly for the Hornets who committed four mistakes in near back-to-back fashion. And those miscues dropped the bottom out of the Hornets’ basket.
HLHF scored its first of six unanswered touchdowns with 29 seconds left in the opening period.
Giltner moved the ball well in the first quarter but saw two threats fade away.
The Hornets’ first drive made it down the Bulldogs’ 26 yard line. Their next possession got to the Bulldogs’ 14.
Giltner finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Camden Humphrey caught a touchdown pass from five yards out. At that point, the Hornets trailed 46-6.
Giltner compounded its troubles by losing some of its will in the face of the Bulldogs’ onslaught.
“When we don’t execute we get down on ourselves,” Bartos said. “Then it just multiplies. We’ve got to be able to fight through adversity. We had two opportunities where we could have scored and we didn’t. I think that really took a toll mentally.”
HLHF got on the scoreboard first, capitalizing on a pass interception and the ball at the Giltner 24. It took the Bulldogs’ three plays to punch the pigskin across the goal line from three yards out.
The pass interception came on a fourth down play at the Hornets’ own 15 yard line. It looked like a punting situation. But Bartos called a pass play, trying to catch the Bulldogs off guard.
“I thought I had an opportunity there to get one on them while they had one back.” So that was a mistake on my part,” Bartos said. “I need to do a better job of just executing my game plan instead of getting out of rhythm of what I wanted to do.”
The Bulldogs started scoring at will in the second quarter, tallying six unanswered touchdowns in the first half and held a 46-0 chasm at the break.
“We just couldn’t get out of that funk. That’s kind of the M.O. of this team right now,” Bartos said. “When one bad thing bad happens it leads to another and another. We are just not able to get out of that mentality. We need to fix that. There were a lot of good things that I saw out there from our team. Mistakes are what’s keeping us from being successful.”
HLHF scored four more touchdowns after that to claim its first win.
HLFH (1-1)......................6 40 16 16 — 78
Giltner (0-2)............................0 0 6 0 — 6
HLHF — Ashton Sims 3 run (run failed)
HLHF — Sims 6 run (Jason Sjuts pass from Jacob Sjuts)
HLHF — Jason Sjuts 24 pass from Jacob Sjuts (run failed)
HLHF — Jacob Sjuts 6 run (Sims run)
HLHF — Sims 39 run (Ethan Keller pass from Sjuts)
HLHF — Sims 5 run (Keller pass from Sjuts)
G — Camden Humphrey 5 pass from Dakon Wilson (pass failed)
HLHF — Sims 17 run (Sjuts pass from Sjuts)
HLHF — Sims 65 pass interception (Keller pass from Sjuts)
HLHF — Ayden Veik 75 run (Zach Pfeifer run)
HLHF — Sage Fraurendorfer 30 run (run good)
