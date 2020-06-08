The Rivoli 3 reopened for business over the weekend, though the number of movie-goers was below normal.
While smaller-than-usual crowds meant revenue was down, owners were thankful people didn’t flock to the theater as staff acclimates to a new normal because of the novel coronavirus.
“All our managers were excited about being able to reopen, but there was some anxiousness,” said Russell Vannorsdel, the vice president of Fridley Theatres.
Fridley Theatres owns the Rivoli 3 as well as 18 theaters in Iowa. Vannorsdel said the company opened two theaters in Iowa on Memorial Day weekend and then opened its remaining facilities over the following two weekends. Managers of the first two theaters to reopen shared their hands-on insight with their counterparts across the company.
During the time the theaters were closed, Vannorsdel said, management put together a plan to reopen based on recommendations from health officials and the directed health measures from the state government. A list of measures was developed in conjunction with recommendations from the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Association of Theatre Owners and the National Restaurant Association.
Vannorsdel said that the DHMs set maximums at half of capacity. For the Rivoli, that capacity would be 400 people, giving them the ability to seat 200 under the DHMs. The plan is to slowly grow to that limit.
“We may only have 100 seats available for the first two weekends as we get comfortable,” he said.
Staff is asked to diligently uphold sanitation and cleanliness protocols. Vannorsdel said they take the novel coronavirus threat seriously and will make every effort to ensure the safety of each individual in their theaters.
Employees will stay home if they are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19, consent to a health screening and temperature reading at the employee entrance, use face coverings, and wear gloves when in direct contact with food. They also will practice social distancing, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching their faces, and wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.
Staff will allow only one refill for popcorn, in which a new tub and lid will be issued. Drink refills won’t be allowed at this time.
To help promote social distancing measures, they will implement movement patterns to promote distancing, use floor markers to establish 6-foot intervals for waiting lines, patrol common areas to promote distancing among guests, and space out feature start times to reduce overall congestion.
Ushers will help with seating patrons in a checkerboard pattern, alternating rows and leaving a minimum of one seat between each individual or party.
They will clean and disinfect every seat, arm rest, cup holder and table prior to opening for the day, and repeat the process for all occupied seats between showings.
They will display signage throughout the facility to inform and remind individuals of COVID-19 expectations, frequently wipe down and disinfect all high-contact surfaces, and provide hand sanitizer.
Guests will be asked to practice social distancing. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings but aren’t required to do so for admittance.
Employees will conduct a brief verbal health screening at the entrance to ask if patrons have traveled out of the state or had any symptoms like fever or difficulty breathing in the last 14 days.
They ask guests to stay home if they are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19, limit group sizes to a maximum of six people, and arrive early to allow extra time for transactions and seating.
Children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Parents should accompany and closely supervise children age 8 and under when they move throughout the building.
Some recent releases were available online due to movie theaters being closed across the nation. Vannorsdel said all the movies set to release between March and June will be staggered into the market over the next few months until new film production can catch up. In areas where new movies may not be available, he said, they will feature returning classics.
“We’re easing into this with some classic products,” he said. “There shouldn’t be too much of a gap because they’ll be able to begin production soon.”
