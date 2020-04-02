A 21-year-old North Platte woman was sentenced Thursday in Adams County District Court to two years in prison for being the getaway driver in the December 2018 armed robbery of a convenience store in Juniata.
Her attorney, Bob Parker of Hastings, said Renee Weigel was asking for a concurrent sentence to the two- to four-year term she already is serving for crimes out of Lincoln County.
Weigel told the judge that she has a job lined up for when she is able to get out of prison and found a friend to live with who isn’t involved in criminal activity.
“When I get out, I want to better my life,” she said.
Adams County Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Weigel to two years and made the sentence concurrent. He found that Weigel didn’t have the means to pay restitution in the case and ordered her to be supervised for one year after her release.
Weigel pleaded no contest April 18, 2019, to attempted child abuse without injury, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt and dropped a charge of aiding and abetting robbery, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Weigel drove a vehicle from North Platte to Juniata on Dec. 12, 2018, and allegedly parked in a nearby parking lot while her 19-year-old boyfriend, Clayton Robinson, robbed Casey’s General Store at 107 W. 14th St. Along with Robinson, Weigel brought her 8-month-old child to Juniata.
Robinson reportedly wore a ski mask and dark clothes, wielding a handgun to threaten employees before leaving Casey’s with more than $1,000 and two cartons of cigarettes.
Robinson was sentenced to 10-12 years in prison on June 10, 2019.
A third person implicated in the case is Dusty Fitzke, who was an employee at the store at the time.
Fitzke, 22, reportedly communicated with Robinson during the early evening hours of Dec. 12 by phone, text and Snapchat regarding Robinson robbing Casey’s. Fitzke sent a text to Robinson letting him know there was no one in the store besides employees.
Fitzke was sentenced to one year of probation on June 20, 2019, for false reporting in a criminal matter.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Robbery and aiding and abetting robbery are each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Committing child abuse without injury is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. False reporting is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.