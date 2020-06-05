Buttons are a useful part of everyday life in the craft world. Where would we be without being able to connect different sections of a garment or home decor item without being able to button the item together.
Buttons have been existed for thousands of years. Archeologists have unearthed items used for buttons such as carved-out circular and triangular sea shells. The shells are also pierced with small holes for stitching to an item. However, it is suspected that those particular buttons were for ornamental use and not for securing two pieces of fabric together.
As clothing styles changed throughout the centuries and baggy-shaped garments became more fitted, people needed to find some way of fastening garments together. A belt or sash just wasn’t enough to keep the garment fastened.
Around the 16th century, buttons made of metal adorned with jewels were very popular. It is said that King Louis XIV spent a lot of money for his buttons to be made of pure gold.
Sometime in the 18th century, a German immigrant named Caspar Wistar designed buttons (with buttonholes) that included scenes of political statements of current events of the day meaningful to the wearer.
Queen Victoria set a fashion trend of black-colored glass beads. These types of beads were used during the queen’s long mourning period. The black glass beads were considered the most popular style of button during that era.
The first plastic buttons were made around 1904 but gained popularity in the 1920s. However, the material was called bakelite, which is different than today’s version of plastic buttons. I own a few bakelite items and the plastic is very hard but also very brittle and can chip or break easily.
Two world wars and the Roaring ’20s brought a lot of different styles of buttons onto the public scene for crafting. I read where during World War I the British Army used almost 400 different kinds of buttons on their uniforms. They also spent a lot of time and money polishing those buttons. Thank goodness today’s buttons are usually made of plastic, metal or wood and don’t require a lot of polishing.
One of my fondest memories growing up was playing with my late mother’s button collection. To me, it was like rummaging through a pirate’s treasure chest of jewels with all the different colors and jeweled buttons. The buttons were stored in a large metal tin on a shelf just above the basement stairs. One day, my sister accidentally knocked the button tin off the shelf and it rained buttons down the stairs and into the basement. We did get most of them cleaned up but I wouldn’t be surprised if, 50 years later, the current owners are still finding buttons in that basement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.