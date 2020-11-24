Each year, I reassess the number of charity items I create throughout the year. I find it easier to focus on making a thing or two for a particular charity. Usually it's a pattern easily memorized and I often use that project as my travel craft.
For example, as many know I do a lot of crafting for the Christmas-at-Sea program in New Jersey. The purpose of the program is to make needed items for merchant sailors. Most of the items I’ve made for this particular program, starting in 1997, are usually knit scarves, beanie hats, and 1898 style hats.
For the next year of charity knitting projects, I want to focus on making pairs of slippers and socks. I have a lot of sock yarn and 4-ply yarn that would work well to make socks and slippers. I want the socks to be warm and yet not easily wear out. I asked several of my knitting friends and many of them suggest using a a yarn that is part wool and part nylon. Most of my yarn sock yarn is made using 75% wool and 25% nylon. The wool keeps the feet warm and wicks away moisture from the foot. The nylon gives the socks extra strength. I realized this when I went to break the strand of yarn between my sock and yarn skein. I didn’t have my scissors readily available so I figured I would just pull on the yarn until it broke. It was very strong and I ended up with a small cut across the side of my hand. I used my scissors every time after that incident.
I wondered if the style of heel turn make a difference regarding longevity of wear of the sock. Most of my fellow knitters agreed that it was the nylon content of the yarn as opposed to the heel style that would withstand the rigors of daily wear. Some of the knitters said, for yarns that don’t include nylon, they will incorporate a nylon thread into the heels and toes of socks and slippers.
On another note, I read a really handy tip on social media posts. One of the posters said that when they make a knit/crochet garment item, e.g., a sweater, they use a little extra of the project’s yarn and knit an extra pocket for the sweater. The pocket is stitched into the inside of the garment item. That way, repairs can be made by removing the inside pocket and unraveling the yarn. That way, the yarn for the pocket is an exact match to the rest of the garment. Being attached to the sweater means the pocket is also laundered and dried at the same time as the rest of the garment. That gives the yarn the same wear as the garment project yarn. Fringe on a garment (e.g., a shawl) can also be used to repair holes or small tears in a knit/crochet garment.
