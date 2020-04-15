Yarn crafters buy or receive all kinds of colors and styles of yarn. Sometimes, it’s yarn purchased for a specific craft project or because you like the color/fiber, or it’s on sale.
No matter how carefully you estimate the amount of needed yarn, the end result is the same. There is a little bit of the project yarn left over. Not enough to make another project, but too much to throw away in the trash. And that’s how a yarn stash grows.
So, what to do with all those little leftovers of yarn? I finally had a chance to sort through those little leftovers and put all the same kind of yarn (by fiber and weight) into a container.
A commonplace pattern often put in use for those leftover yarns by many knit and crochet enthusiasts is called a ripple/chevron stitch. My late mother-in-law almost always had a version of ripple afghan pattern called feather-and-fan on her knitting needles.
So, back to my yarn sorting project. I put my 4-ply, acrylic leftover yarns into a brown tote. Then, I found the perfect chevron pattern in one of my afghan books.
To make a chevron, ripple or feather-and-fan pattern involves two parts to making the row look as if it alternates up and down (think of a triangular mountain shape), even though you’re actually working straight across the row.
The knit pattern I have is as follows (the number refers to the number stitches):
First, you cast on a multiple of 13 stitches plus one extra stitch. Row 1: (Right side), *Knit 1, yarn over (YO), Knit 4, Knit 2 together, slip 1, Knit 1, psso (pass slipped stitch over), Knit 4, YO; Repeat from * to last stitch, Knit 1.
Row 2: Knit 1, purl across the row to the last stitch, Knit 1.
As you can see by my pattern, there is one part of the row where stitches are knit together, which makes the stitches pull in, then another area where the yarn overs are added to compensate the decrease of stitches made by the knit 2 together and the Slip 1, knit 1, psso, part of the stitch pattern. The decrease causes the pattern to look like it’s at the bottom of ??????????
For crochet crafters, there are parts of the row where previous-row stitches are skipped (a decrease), then a few single stitches are worked evenly (one stitch for each stitch in the row below) before several are worked in the next stitch (an increase). The increase and decrease stitches are worked so that the number of stitches stays the same on each row.
In both knit and crochet patterns, the increases are the top of the triangle of the mountain, and the decreases makes the colors appear as if they are down the hill, in the valley of the mountain.
I have no particular color pattern in my afghan. I cast on my stitches with one color and work the beginning rows. As each yarn color runs out, I pick up another leftover and start on the next row until my afghan is the desired length and I can bind off the stitches.
