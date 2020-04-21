There are a few differences regarding color changes on knit and crochet projects. Color changes are used in knit and crochet projects to create different color scheme patterns.
Color changes can be made at the end of a row or mid-row on your craft project. There are a few differences between the knit and crochet techniques when making color changes.
Knit: Color changes occur at the time the stitch is made. You will count the stitches that are on the knitting needle. To make the color change at the beginning of the row, you just knit the first stitch using the new color. For example, say you’re making a sweater alternating red and white colors of yarn, and you’ve just completed two rows in the red yarn. Now, pick up the white yarn and knit the first stitch, across the row with the white color. If you make the color changes along the same left or right selvage of the project, you can carry the non-working yarn along the side of the project instead of cutting the first color and starting a new end of yarn in the second color. This way, there are fewer yarn ends to hide once the project is complete.
To make color changes across a knit row, you will work the designated number of stitches along the row, then pick up the new color and knit the next designated number of stitches. Just be sure to bring the color change up and under the previously used color to avoid holes showing between the color changes on your project.
Crochet: Color changes can occur at the end or in the middle of any row. Again, as in knit projects, the new color is brought up underneath the previous color, thus avoiding any holes in the crochet project. However, unlike knitting, the stitch on the crochet hook is not counted as part of the crochet stitch just made, it is part of the next stitch about to be made on the crochet project.
For example, I am making great progress on my grandchild afghan. The stitch I am using is called Tunisian or Afghan stitch. I work 14 rows of alternating colors. As I complete row 14 of one of the squares, I switch to the new color for the next block when I get to two loops left on the crochet hook. So, using red and white colors, I would work back across the red row to the last two stitches at the end of that row. Then I yarn over and pull the white yarn through the last two stitches because that actually becomes part of the next row of stitches. Otherwise, the last stitch would be the opposite color of the rest of that particular row.
The same technique of making the color change on the last two loops of the stitch is also used when making color changes mid-row on your crochet project.
